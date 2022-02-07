the battery lasts 1.5 / 2 hours with triple A – Nerd4.life

According to the first road tests of Steam Deckthe battery internal lasts 1.5 / 2 hours if you play with triple A in maximum detail. Just today the embargo placed by Valve expired and the first reviews appeared online, which gave a generally positive picture of the device, albeit with some critical issues.

Among these, the battery life stands out, not exactly exciting in case you don’t want to sacrifice details in games. The press had the opportunity to try Steam Deck, which we remember being a hybrid between a PC and a portable console, with Control, Devil May Cry 5, Forza Horizon 5, Ghost Runner, Street Fighter V: Champions Edition, Portal 2 and Dead Cells .

According to what can be read, Valve’s hardware does very well with games. The fan makes a little too much noise (apparently Valve will fix the problem with a patch), but in general the reviews are more than good. Too bad for the battery, which makes it necessary to connect the Deck to the electrical outlet in case of too long gaming sessions.

Someone immediately pointed out that it is in line with the Nintendo Switch OLED battery, but we imagine that it is not a big consolation for those who expected something more.