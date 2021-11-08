the battle against the “self service” sale of loose bread won – Targatocn.it

The approximately 1300 artisans in the Piedmont bakery sector rejoice after a long battle that led to victory: the Council of State, with a recent ruling, has in fact banned the sale of white art products in self-service mode in large-scale distribution .

“ Just two years after our first victory in which the prohibition by the large retailers to name precooked bread with the words “Fresh Bread” came into force – he comments Dino De Santis , president of Confartigianato Turin – with this new ruling of the Council of State, the successful completion of another battle fought against a customary practice in large-scale distribution considered, rightly, to better protect the health of consumers is sanctioned “.

With this new act, which is valid throughout the national territory, the highest administrative legal consultancy body fully embraces the theses carried out with tenacity by Confartigianato.

The “arm wrestling” between suppliers and trade giants began in December 2020 when the carabinieri of the Nas of Lecce seized 23 kilograms of bread and imposed the suspension of the sale in “self service” mode at a supermarket. Commercial structure that in any case had immediately appealed against the measures adopted. Responding that the Council of State in recent weeks has judged inadmissible for various reasons including the one that highlights how the self-service sale of loose bread is completely unsuitable for guaranteeing the most basic food safety requirements. Furthermore, the ruling states that loose bread obtained by completing the baking of precooked bread must be packaged before being put on sale and cannot be packaged by the customer.