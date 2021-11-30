The battle for the castle where the conspirators decided to kill Hitler- Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

Prince Solms-Baruth: “I claim it for historical justice.” The lawsuit began in 1990

They had gathered at Baruth Castle to plan the killing of Adolf Hitler in 1944. Now the nephew of Prince Friedrich Solms-Baruth III, the conspirator who had made the conspiracy’s base of operations available, will bring his request to court on 9 December. of “historical truth”. And of restitution of the goods stolen (by torture) by the Gestapo from the grandfather, guilty of having plotted against the Führer.

“Even today Germany refuses to give us back what was extorted from us,” he tells al Courier service Prince Friedrich Solms-Baruth V, nephew of the anti-Nazi nobleman. “And my father had never forgotten when they came to pick up his grandfather after the failed attack: 9 months of torture, nails ripped out to steal confessions, in the house of horrors on Prinz Albrecht Strasse in Berlin. In the end they offered him, take it or leave it, to sign the sale of everything, in exchange for the life of his family ».

The legal battle was started by the prince-conspirator’s son in 1990, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and inherited upon his death by the current Prince Solms-Baruth V. “And after me if justice is not done, I will pass it on to the next generations for a moral question.”

The attack against Hitler is in the history of the twentieth century. And he would change history if he succeeded. What went wrong? «The grandfather said he had warned the other conspirators when they met in the family castle to take stock of the attack. It was the eve of that July 20 when the bomb hidden in a suitcase under Hitler’s table should have killed him: risky to leave the suitcase unattended, someone would have to sacrifice himself. But no one wanted to lose von Stauffenberg, even if the colonel offered himself. The rest was done by the massive oak table, the partly successful trigger (Stauffenberg was mutilated by war) ».

In his search for truth he involved the historian Sir Anthony Beevor, as well as the investigative historian Nigel West. “And Sir Anthony confirmed his grandfather’s involvement in the resistance against Hitler. West tried to retrieve the British intelligence file confirming his role against Hitler, but it is covered by a state secret. But he has evidence that the conspiracy headquarters was in the back of the castle, based on papers relating to double agent Otto John, sent by MI6 to Germany. ‘ This sheds light on the role of the British in the attack.

The battle will come to court in Cottbus on December 9th. For some of the assets claimed, the lawsuit is already in the German Federal Constitutional Court. «And I’ll go to the European Court of Human Rights – the prince swears -. Human rights lawyer Lord Peter Goldsmith already has all the papers. ‘ Why the state of Brandenburg (with the cities of Baruth and Zossen), Germany in short, does not close the game? “Because the case would open the doors to claims from another 10-20 thousand families”. What do you want now, prince? “Nothing that was later purchased by bona fide private citizens, only what is now in the hands of the German state. My father made me promise it when he died. So 13 thousand hectares of land, the castles of Golssen and Kasel, worth perhaps 10 million euros. In 2003 there was an agreement on 30% of the assets, the dispute is over the rest. But not for money, for historical justice ».