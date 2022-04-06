The battle for the truth, by Màrius Carol

The truth exists and lies are invented. However, populist politicians have tried to make us believe that falsehoods are more attractive and that the truth is misleading. But the truth must be pursued. Manuel Vicent wrote that whoever seeks the truth runs the risk of finding it. And it is that, sometimes, the truth is not as we would like, without this taking away its authenticity.

It will be 50 years since the newspaper Washington Post began to investigate a robbery in the offices of the Democratic National Committee, in the Watergate complex: what seemed like a minor matter became a political scandal that would culminate in the resignation of Richard Nixon. The president had lied to the Americans and his lie had ruined him. In contrast, the post published in 2020 that Donald Trump had made 15,413 false or misleading statements during his term (14.6 on average per day) and was about to repeat another four years. Despite this, it is not true that the truth has lost prestige, what it has lost are defenders. But Bertolt Brecht already warned at another stormy moment in history: when the truth is too weak to defend itself, we will have to go on the attack. And that is what the quality press tries to do, not without difficulty, in a world where social networks dispute the monopoly of the truth, often with unspeakable interests.

The series ‘Gaslit’ will remember the Watergate case 50 years after the scandal

In this context, the announcement of a series entitled Gaslit, which revisits the Watergate case from the point of view of the scandal’s forgotten characters. Julia Roberts puts herself in the shoes of Martha Mitchell, who was the subject of a smear campaign from the White House carried out, among others, by her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn.

The post he won his battle for the truth, after a two-year battle with Nixon. Ben Bradlee, the paper’s editor at the time, explained in his memoir that Nixon had once told political pundit Len Garment, his friend and his lawyer: “You’ll never get far in politics, you won’t get far.” you know how to lie”. Gasliyou it will remind us that the truth is more necessary than ever.