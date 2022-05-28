the battle for Uber and other series about startups

The highly anticipated Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is now on Paramount+. Why is it highly anticipated? Because in the world of startups great passions, great bets and also great risks that generate intrigue are mixed. This happens with the story of the founder and former CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, but it also happens in two others series: WeCrashed (Apple TV+) on Adam Neumann and WeWork; and The Dropout (Star+), about Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. To enjoy a very good entertainment, this note brings true stories about businesses, successes and falls of entrepreneurs who had it all, until they stopped having it.

These are, without a doubt, true antiheroes and antiheroines of capitalism 2.0. An extra recommendation? Yes, at the end the documentary series is added DirtyMoneyavailable in Netflix.

Super Pumped and the story of the founder of Uber

Based on the bestselling writer Mike Isaac, the anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022), tells the rise and fall of Travis Kalanick, the ambitious founder and former CEO of Uber. In its seven chapters, the beginnings of the company, the internal fights, Kalanick’s conflictive relationship with his mentor, Bill Gurley, and how in 2017 he is fired by the board of directors of his own company are reflected.

The first seven chapters of the Super Pumped series are about Uber and are now available on Paramount+

The absolute protagonist is Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who embodies the former CEO in a magnetic way. In an opposite build to sweet Tom Hansen from (500) Days With Her (2009), his actions, his values ​​and his very bad leadership can generate discomfort more than once in the audience.

But Gordon-Levitt is not alone. He is accompanied by Kyle Chandler, who plays Gurley, and Uma Thurman, who plays Arianna Huffington, director of Uber and, a few years earlier, co-founder of The Huffington Post. In addition, you can enjoy the performances of Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti and the narration of the director Quentin Tarantino.

these first seven chapters about Uber, available at Paramount+, are just the first installment in a series that is actually an anthology. Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, for the second season the story of Mark Zuckerberg is expected, the famous creator of Facebook.

In the latter case, the comparison with The Social Network (2010) will be unavoidable.

We Crashed, ortra of the recommended series, is the story of WeWork

Also released this year, the drama miniseries WeCrashed tells the story of WeWorkthe American company that offers co-working spaces in 121 cities around the world, including Buenos Aires, Vicente López and Olivos. It has eight episodes, has Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as protagonists and is available on Apple TV +.

Well known for its success in the business section of the world’s newspapers, WeWork is co-founded in 2008 by the Israeli adam neumann and boosted by investments from the Japanese conglomerate Softbank. Although over the years many have doubted the viability of the business model, the company has a private valuation of US$47 billion. Soon after, that valuation falls apart, leading to Neumann’s eventual departure.

WeCrashed It’s not just a series about business, but it’s about Neumann’s (Leto) insufferable narcissism and chaotic love with his wife, Rebecca Victoria Paltrow (Hathaway). The miniseries is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, and features Robert Emmet Lunney, Kyle Marvin, OT Fagbenle and América Ferrara.

The Dropout, another series not to be missed

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes (2022) is a miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. The fiction, based on real events, focuses on the story of who was known as the youngest billionaire entrepreneur in the world, a woman who was convicted of fraud earlier this year.

The setting is the very heart of startups: Silicon Valley. Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried) is an ambitious young woman who leaves Stanford University (a dropout) to found the health and technology company together with her partner. Theranos.

the mission is develop a machine capable of performing medical diagnoses at home from a few drops of blood. Even when he knows the machine isn’t ready and the creation process isn’t secure, he shows up at investment rounds where he raises $944 million.

The story is really attractive, it was one of the most resounding scandals of 2018. However, the most remarkable thing is the art of Amanda Seyfried. The audience will be able to understand what goes through a person’s head builds the image he needs, rises, stands out and is destroyed in the most resounding way. Is available in Star+.

A series Bonus on Netflix: Dirty Money

Finally, one more pearl. In this case, the documentary series DirtyMoney (2018), available at Netflix. There are no anti-heroes or entrepreneurs here, but evading or corrupt billionaires. In six episodes, it exposes the fiscal corruption of six big businessmen.

From the polluting emissions scandal of Volkswagen vehicles to money laundering by HSBC for the Sinaloa cartel, witnesses, victims and the accused themselves speak. Episode by episode the villains are introduced, but a context is built in which the greatest and true villain is capitalism.

these series based on real life they show, for better or for worse and always with a great touch of narcissism, how ideas can become multi-million dollar startups. And how the morals and ethics of their leaders often interrupt that path.