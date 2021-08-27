“The battle of the sexes”, tonight on tv Emma Stone and Steve Carell challenge each other with tennis strokes

It will air tonight at 21.10 on Rai Movie “The battle of the sexes“, Released in 2017 and who sees Emma Stone And Steve Carell protagonists. The contour cast consists of Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough, Natalie Morales, Alan Cumming, Eric Christian Olsen, Austin Stowell, Jessica McNamee, Sarah Silverman And Bill Pullman. They think about directing the film Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, known above all thanks to their first feature film “Little Miss Sunshine“(2016). The screenplay for the film is signed by Simon Beaufoy, Oscar winner for “The Millionaire” from Danny Boyle.

Movie plot

The work tells the sports match between the tennis champion Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and the challenger Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), which went down in history as The battle of the sexes. In 1973 (in the wake of the industrial revolution and the feminist movement), Riggs, a former male tennis champion, made a strong statement on the court: “I’m not saying women shouldn’t be on the court, otherwise who would pick the balls!”. This statement leads tennis champion of the fight against sexism Billie Jean King to take on the former male tennis champion.

However, it is off the pitch that the two engage in a battle of the sexes, one with his exhibitionism while the other with audacity. The challenge will be held on the field of Houston and will be defined as The battle of the sexes. This match was the most followed sporting event ever on television, the match, in fact, was seen by 90 million people around the world.

