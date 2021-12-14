the Battle Pass has been changed again, here are the news – Nerd4.life

343 Industries has made a new update available for Halo Infinite which introduces a series of innovations related to multiplayer Battle Pass progression of the shooter. Let’s see the news.

First of all, the Halo Infinite Battle Pass will include less challenges linked to specific game modes or activities. There will be new playlist-related challenges, score accumulation requests, eliminations or just completing matches and victories.

“There is a lot of work to be done to truly respond to the player feedback on such mechanics, “the developers explain in the blog post,” and larger changes will take time (e.g. performance-based XP, XP per game, additional progression vectors, etc.), but in the meantime, the team will continue to aim for to significant updates on the service side to refine and improve the overall experience “.

Cortana from Halo Infinite

343 Industries also wants to make it easier to follow event challenges, although it will always be necessary to complete multiple stages of each event to rise to the maximum level through the event pass. New details about it will be revealed on January 4, 2021.

The development team also recently reported a problem, not solved by the update, remember not to use the Quick Resume while playing the campaign.