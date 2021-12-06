The Bavarian clinic for the unvaccinated: “Here are the drugs that Covid ICU patients take every day” – Photos

A Bavarian hospital, the Rottal-Inn Kliniken, has tried one last try for convince no vax to get vaccinated, posting a photo with all of them on its social channels drugs needed by patients in intensive care. “Weapons in the fight against Covid-19. Here are all the medications and liquid foods that are given to a seriously ill and ventilated coronavirus patient in our intensive care unit – DAILY, ”the clinic wrote, noting that“ vaccination can protect against this ”. The post, which invites you to reflect, received hundreds of likes and shares.

A few days ago the spokesperson for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, is back to talk about “Dramatic situation”, explaining that Germany has come “to the point where it needs to be think of new ways to face it “. The new measures are being decided a Berlin And Olaf Scholz has already announced the possibility of a legislative process to introduce thevaccine obligation generalized. A decision that will be up to the Bundestag, was clarified by the Chancellor in pectore, in the light of the low percentage of vaccinated in the Federal Republic, equal to 68.6%.

Photo Facebook Rottal-Inn Kliniken