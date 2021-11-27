The Baywatch film arrives on Italia 1 in prime time

Baywatch, the 2017 film, airs on Italy 1, in the early evening of Wednesday 15 September 2021. Directed by Seth Gordon, the feature film is the film adaptation of series homonymous of the 90s broadcast from 1989 to 2001. In the cast of the film we find Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario And Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The film brings the stories of Matt And Mitch who are faced with a series of crimes and illegalities that threaten the Beach. The famous group of lifeguards joins forces for safeguard the peace and tranquility of the coast of Emerald Bay, in Florida.

Different faces compared to the TV series, as evidenced by the movie trailer, but same personages. The lieutenant Mitch Buchannon is always the foreman together with the two trusted colleagues Stephanie Holden And CJ Parker. As three places remain free, selections are announced, which are won by the former Olympic swimming champion Matt Brody, from Summer Quinn and by the computer expert Ronnie.

Baywatch is not simply a group of beach guard but one family which deals with general safety. When a first is found dead body the team begins to investigate, often coming into conflict with the police. Other bodies are found and after discovering that all murders the team of detective in costume bathroom understands what is happening. It’s all a plan of Victoria Leed to get ownership of the whole beach and then try to stop the woman, who is discovered trying to escape.