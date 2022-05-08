The BBC surprises with the choice of actor to embody the new Doctor Who

After a long speculation, it was finally revealed who the new Doctor Who. The famous science fiction series is one of the most famous in the british tv. For over 50 years, Doctor Who has been on the air on the BBC, and is beloved by generations of fans who continue to enjoy the Doctor’s wacky adventures.

Doctor Who revolves around a character called The Doctor, who is an alien who travels through time and space in a spaceship called the TARDIS, although inside it looks like a real ship, on the outside it looks like a blue police box. the 1960s. Over the decades, the Doctor has the ability to regenerate, which has allowed the show to survive for many years, casting new actors for each incarnation.

The last to put herself in the skin of the Doctor was the actress Jodie Whittakerwho debuted in 2017 and in the coming months will make his exit from the show along with Chris Chibnall, the current showrunner. In the last few hours, it was announced who will be in charge of putting on the skin of the Lord of Time, and the revelation surprised everyone.

The fourteenth Doctor will be in charge of Ncuti Gatwabest known for playing Eric on the series sex educationand which will soon have its debut on the big screen in the hands of Barbiethe film starring Margot Robbie.

Ncuti Gatwa is chosen for the fourteenth incarnation of Doctor Who

“There are no words to describe how I feel. It’s a mix of being deeply honored, beyond excited, and of course a little scared. This role and show means so much to so many people around the world, including myself, and every one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will do my best to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and to be able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly smart, and full of danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The whole crew has been so welcoming and really poured their heart into the show. I’m joining a family that really supports me. Unlike from the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I’m giving it my all to this show,” said 29 year old performer it’s a statement.

The announcement comes after months of intense speculation. Since Whittaker announced his departure in 2021, it was a long list of names that they named as possible candidates to put themselves in the shoes of the beloved character. Of course, now we have to wait for the long-awaited transition, in which the Doctor regenerates and gives way to a new appearance. Said regeneration will take place in the “Centennial Special“, a special episode that will debut in October 2022.

In addition to Gatwa’s arrival at the show, this year will also mark the return of Russell T Davies to Doctor Who. This is great news, as Davies was the mind behind the wonderful revival that the series had in 2005 and remained until 2010 as executive producer and showrunner, giving birth to some of the best incarnations of the Doctor (Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith). Now Davies will be back, something that has brought relief and happiness to fans of the show.

