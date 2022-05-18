The beach days of Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, and Jessica Alba and Cash Warren in Hawaii: celebrities in a click

Hawaii’s beaches became one of the most visited destinations by celebrities. Kate Bosworth and Justin Long traveled to enjoy a few days off and they were seen very romantic walking on the sand (Photos: The Grosby Group)

She set a trend with her look. Emily Ratajkowski took a walk through the streets of New York and wore a set of brown oversize jacket and pants, which she combined with a white top and leather sneakers

The singer Noelia Lorenzo went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles with her husband. They were photographed when they arrived at the scene and got out of their vehicle. She wore a black leather catsuit with transparent details.

Chris Hemsworth was photographed on his way back from looking for his son who had gone to play a soccer game in a park in Byron Bay, Australia

Elsa Pataky flew to Madrid, Spain, to attend an exclusive event to which she was invited. To do this, she wore a gray set of shorts and top and a white jacket

romantic vacation. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren traveled to Hawaii to enjoy a few days of relaxation on the paradisiacal beaches. There, they took advantage of the hotel facilities, walked along the shore and cooled off in the sea

Sharon Stone toured the most exclusive stores on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. She was photographed while she was enjoying the windows accompanied by a friend. She wore a set of pink pants and jacket that she combined with her bag, and wore shoes and a black blouse.

confirmed romance? In the midst of relationship versions, Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia were photographed leaving a bar in New York. He tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of the hood of her sweatshirt, while she had no deals. For instance, she wore sunglasses, but she didn’t put them on: she left them on her head

Workday. Joy Corrigan did a photo campaign in California. She posed in a white see-through dress and a black Texan-style hat that she paired with patterned boots.

Romantic date. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went to lunch at an exclusive New York restaurant and greeted the press who found them leaving the place. She wore a red dress, black shoes and an oversize jacket, and he opted for jean pants that she combined with her jacket and a white t-shirt (Photos: The Grosby Group)

