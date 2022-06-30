News

The beach in California that was returned to a black family almost 100 years later

Anthony Bruce, the great-great-grandson of Willa and Charles speaking at a press conference

“This is a day we weren’t sure would come,” said Anthony Bruce, Willa and Charles’ great-great-grandson.

A beach in California that was expropriated from a black family almost 100 years ago has been returned to its descendants by Los Angeles County authorities.

Bruce Beach was purchased in 1912 by Willa and Charles Bruce to create a recreational area for the black community when California was still racially segregated.

Located in the exclusive city of manhattan beachthe property was expropriated by the municipal council in 1924.

This Tuesday, however, Los Angeles County authorities voted in favor of returning the land to the family.

