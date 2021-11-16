the beaches and addresses – Where to Travel

“TO St. Vincent, where the raids of Hector Barbarossa and his Pirates of the Caribbean could not, in the film saga of Jack Sparrow, the volcano thought about it La Soufrière to wreak some havoc with the eruption last April, which covered the north-northern slope with a thick layer of ashes. But now we have to rest assured, because his awakenings usually occur at intervals of decades ”.

He jokes with a smile and says reassuring words Richard Robertson, scholar of the Seismic Research Center of the Grenadines. Heaven is still healthy. And tomorrow will be better: the prime minister Ralph Gonsalves in fact, it pushed the international academic world to launch a plan to protect the marine ecosystems of this Caribbean archipelago. Exceptional testimonial, the rocker Mike Jagger, the actor Jude Law and the British royals William and Kate, habitué of the former English colony.

The Grenadines, an archipelago in the heart of the Lesser Antilles

In the heart of the Lesser Antilles, the Grenadines are an archipelago of about thirty islands north of Venezuela, not to mention the numerous anonymous sandbanks and reefs, however marked by nautical charts, which for skippers and yacht captains are equivalent to a slalom track where you can dance to the regular breath of the trade winds.

“Deciding to sail from north to south or vice versa between the Grenadines is only a choice of the nautical base of departure, because thanks to their vertical arrangement and the wind from the east it is possible to go from exciting downwind or cross to wide windward”, he explains. Homer Moretti, oceanic skipper with thirty years of experience, who in this sea carries out his charter activity aboard the Frey, a Sun Odyssey 51.

Compared to most other exotic destinations the archipelago offers a great variety of landscapes, with mountainous islands covered in vegetation alternating with low formations surrounded by coral reefs or impenetrable mangrove forests.

And then there are the lonely beaches that, with fine white or grainy and dark sand long sand, surround St. Vincent, Mustique, Tobago Cays, Petit St. Vincent, Bequia, Canouan, Mayreau (in the photo, Carnash Bay in Mayreau, the smallest inhabited island of the archipelago), Union Island and Palm Island. An iridescent and wonderful fabric, which contributes to declining the colors of the seabed in the dozens of bays that surround the islands.

The Grenadines, pirate islands

Already the glance upon arrival at the airport of St. Vincent, at the capital Kingstown, it is significant: the row of islands, perhaps due to the unconscious suggestion of so much children’s literature, seems to draw a large pirate hook. Suggestions that take shape in the bay of Wallilabou, where the cult movie set with Johnny Depp it has transformed into a theme park with sailing ships, cannons, forts and even skeletons.

With a view of the authentic Fort Duvernette, instead, arise the St. Vincent Beachcombers, a hotel inspired by the typical Caribbean villages, with 48 rooms and suites facing the south of the island, and the St. Vincent Young Island Resort, completely immersed in a mangrove forest and low palm trees.

The bays not to be missed in St. Vincent

We sail with the sun just risen to allow stops at anchor between Chateaubelair Bay, Buccament Bay and Cumberland Bay, where you moor without even lowering the anchor: just moor at the solid top that runs from one side of the bay to the other. Maurice, the rasta owner of the Mojito’s Restaurant, does not give the time to put the tender that is already there, with its brightly colored small boat, into the water to lead the visitor ashore.

The place is a simple cabin over the water, but for $ 20 you can dine under a coconut tree with a generous fish curry dish and a mojito, in fact, which does not save on rum. Then you leave St. Vincent and with the wind cross you aim for Bequia along the eastern side, in the arm of the sea to the west of the islets of Bettowia And Baliceaux.

In Bequia, among turtles, whales and lobsters

In the northwestern part of Bequia, L’Old Hegg Turtle Sanctuary (turtles.bequia.net) is an extraordinary nursery for sea turtles cared for by the former spearfisher (repentant) Orton G. King. On the opposite side, south of Hamilton, one of the favorite landings of the nautical jet-set is the Jack’s Bar, where to listen to music until late. The only lights in the harbor, the moonlight and the masthead devices on the boats at anchor.

Far more popular destination is the beach of Lower Bay, where you mix with the locals who arrive with colorful deckchairs from the early hours of the morning. To retrace the history of navigation in the archipelago there is instead the Bequia Boat Museum (actionbequia.org) a Friendship Bay, which exhibits one of the longest canoes in the Caribbean, about ten meters, and two tenders that were used in whaling.

And if the time has come to take a break, a Port Elizabeth there is theAuberge des Grenadines some French Jacques Thevenot: essential, it is the only one in the area with a lobster hatchery. The atmosphere of the Bequia Beach Hotel, in the low vegetation of palms and mangroves, with manicured gardens and colonial-style rooms.

TO Port Elizabeth, the anchorage ad Admiralty Bay it is comfortable and allows you to go ashore to immerse yourself in the streets of the market and its bars, which serve at every corner the Planter’s Punch, cocktails made with dark rum, lime, orange juice and pineapple.

Mustique, the most glamorous island of the Grenadines

From Bequia, a windward navigation leads up to Mustique, the most glamorous island of the Grenadines. Purchased in 1958 by Lord Tennant, which has become the refuge of the princess Margareth of England, today it is the favorite place of billionaires and celebrities.

Here, however, the Basil’s Bar it is an institution that does not distinguish between classes. At his tables sit rock stars like Bon Jovi And Bryan Adams, but also locals. “Basil’s is a place of community and shared memories,” said the celebrated architect Philippe Starck, who in 2018 oversaw the renovation of the venue without altering its spirit: “I wanted it to keep its political and subversive, ecological and fun mood”.

Just the atmosphere that reigns in the traditional Mustique Blues Festival, an event that animates the island in February, when artists of the caliber of Deanna Bogart, Lenny Bradford, Eliza Neals and Joe Louis Walker.

Canouan, in the heart of the archipelago

From the green promontory of Gun Hill you leave it aft Mustique to travel the longest stretch of sea, in the direction of Canouan. Fast fisherman boat parade, after a fishing trip, next to the catamarans in the bays of Hyambook and Mahault, lapped by Canouan Estate Golf Club, considered one of the most difficult greens among those designed by the famous designer Jim Fazio.

The beaches of Canouan are a postcard of the Caribbean: long tongues of white sand and palm trees touching the crystal clear water welcome South Glossy Bay and Windward Bay. Here the pandemic has held back the inauguration of new hotels. The Mandarin Oriental it was the last to open in 2018, after the chain resort Raffles and the casino owned by the former US president Donald Trump.

Among the new arrivals there is also the Sandy Lane Yacht Club (slycr.com), in the bay of Glossy, tourist stopover 20 miles from Mustique, which houses superyachts up to one hundred feet (33 meters). The residences overlooking the main pier are painted in vibrant Caribbean colors, to give those entering the port the feeling of being in a typical local village.

Tobago Cays, the protected islets

From here we start to reach Tobago Cays, a tiny archipelago of five islands protected by the Horseshoe Reef, vast coral reef of the Marine Park. With a mooring attentive to the seabed in the green islet of Petit Bateau you can experience the thrill of swimming among sea turtles.

Then you point the bow to the west and after having rounded the head of Monkey Point, in the extreme south side of Mayreau, you reach Saline Bay, protected from the winds of the eastern quadrant: an enchanting place, where you can drop anchor in just six meters of depth. The pier for the mooring of the ferry allows a comfortable landing with the tender: the galley needs to be supplied at the village general store.

Further north on the island, Salt Whistle Bay it is the most appreciated place in the Caribbean by the professionals of the kitesurfing. The boat is moored at the jetty and then the kiters cross the small isthmus of land that leads to the coast of Windward, a bay protected by a coral reef which in the evening lights up with barbecues on the beach, in a melting pot of tongues. And if you are looking for different emotions, west of Monkey Point you can dive to discover the wreck of the British ship Puruni, sunk in 1918, which lies 30 meters deep (jeanmichelcousteaudiving-caribbean.com).

Union Island and its protected natural area

A little over four miles separate Mayreau from Union Island, a former English colony of slaves with five thousand inhabitants divided between the two centers of Clifton And Ashton. In the south of the island, theAshton Lagoon home to the largest mangrove ecosystem in the Grenadines. Already in 1987 it had been designated as a protected area for bird migration in the Atlantic Ocean, but only a meticulous recovery project carried out by Orisha Joseph, executive director of the company SusGren (Sustainable Grenadines), has managed to regenerate the natural habitat of this biotope.

Anchored in the thin strip of sand of Frigate Bay, just outside Ashton Lagoon, la Captain’s Recommended Service, guide for skippers and superyacht captains, points out the simple Gypsea Cafe, meeting place for surfers and kiters for healthy menus.

The most beautiful beaches on Palm Island

In the neighbor Palm Island, which a fast motorboat connects to Union in five minutes, there is the elegant one Palm Island Resort, the only hotel on the island, solitary and relaxing. The turning point, before going up the islands of the archipelago from the west side, is a Carriacou. The beaches ofExternal, from Anse La Roche Bay and the lowercase White Island they are a typically Caribbean wonder.

But here it is also possible to find a bit of Scotland, handed down by the colonists who set up small shipyards there. And that still follow the same building techniques in pure style scottish craft.

DISCOVER IN THE GALLERY all the secrets of the Grenadines archipelago

