The beaches of Andalusia, a movie set

If you thought that the waves, the beach bars or the promenade were already enough reasons to make a getaway to the Andalusian coast, you were wrong. Today we are going to tell you about another compelling reason why it is even more worthwhile to visit some areas of the Andalusian coast, which have become real gems of our autonomous community. More specifically, we are talking about ten magnificent coastal areas of Andalusia that have been the scene of film shoots along the history.

Monsul Beach (Almeria)

A Turkish camp and part of the façade of a supposed city were built on it to “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” (Terry Gillian, 1988). Likewise, both the final battle and the shipwreck of the protagonists were filmed on this beach.

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (Steven Spielberg, 1989). The most renowned archaeologist in the history of cinema and his father walked through here. In fact, his large rock on the seashore has become famous for appearing in one of the most memorable scenes in the film; in which Sean Connery frightens a bunch of seagulls (which were really pigeons) with his umbrella, which subsequently lead a Nazi pilot to lose visibility and crash into rocks.

Let us remember that the character of Atreyu, in “The endless story” (Wolfgang Petersen, 1984) wakes up on this beach after falling from his horse. In “Talk to her” (Pedro Almodóvar, 2002), Darío Grandinetti’s character rests on this beach, simulating visualizing the coast of Jordan.

Also, “The wind and the Lion” (John Milius, 1975) includes several scenes of a horseback fight on this beach, when Sean Connery saves his family. Likewise, the idyllic setting of Playa de los Genoveses can be seen in this shoot, when Connery’s three hostages wake up next to the Moroccan’s men, who watch the woman take off her clothes.

Finally, it was on this beach that scenes of “Shalako” (Edward Dmytryk, 1968), “Duffy” (Robert Parish, 1968), “The Man Who Lost His Shadow” (Alain Tanner, 1991), “The amazon” (Terence Young, 1973), “Imagining Argentina” (2003), “The Lost Lynx” (Manuel Sicilia, 2008) or the series “Queen of Swords” (2000).

Genoveses Beach (Almeria)

In an episode of the Antena 3 television series “Paco’s men”the beach simulated the North African desert, and in “Christopher Columbus, by Office… Discoverer” (Mariano Ozores, 1982), is the place where Andrés Pajares and his sailors disembark after a long journey.

On the other hand, on this beach the scenes of the persecutions that in theory took place on the high seas in “The boy” (Daniel Monzón, 2014), with Luis Tosar at the controls of a helicopter.

This paradisiacal environment has also been seen in films such as “Rum Boulevard” (Roberto Enrique, 1971), “Anna Caulder” (Burt Kennedy, 1971), “Travels with my Aunt” (George Cukor, 1972) or “The wind and the Lion” (John Milius, 1975).

Almuñécar Coast (Granada)

The Cantarrijan beach served as the setting for some shots of the film “The Business” (Nick Love, 2005), specifically, when two of the protagonists wait on a boat for another of the characters to swim to them after escaping from a fight in a bar. The Cross of the Saint viewpoint of Almuñécar represented the Nerja cemetery in the final chapters of “Blue summer”enclave where Chanquete is buried.

Mojacar Coast (Almeria)

By Macenas beach Juan Diego Botto and Cecilia Roth strolled in a scene from “Martin (Hache)“ (Adolfo Aristaráin, 1997). The two actors, together with Federico Luppi and Eusebio Poncela, shot a large part of this film in a chalet in front of the Macenas Castle.

In the beach area of the hatone of the last coves to be found in the Macenas area, as well as some shots for the mythical series Curro Jimenez part of it was also shot “The island of the treasure”. In the film, the Mojaquera coasts become an island where pirates travel. The unique rocky orography of this area is where the boat that the old pirate shows the protagonist is hidden and where they both flee from the gunshots.

Beaches of Torremolinos (Malaga)

“Torremolinos 73” (Pablo Berger, 2003) shows the love story of a couple who enters the world of amateur porn in the throes of the dictatorship. This filmed some of its sequences on the beaches of the Malaga municipality. They are the scenes of a crazy film shooting by the team of the film directed by Javier Cámara.

Beaches of Nerja (Malaga)

Scenes such as Javi’s rescue in chapter 1 or the famous ‘Chanquete has died’ in the penultimate chapter of “Blue summer”. In the series he calls himself Cove Girl and currently access is still somewhat difficult. In the Calahonda Beach —not to be confused with the one located in Motril—, located at the foot of the Balcón de Europa, the scene in which Julia meets the boys in the first chapter was shot.

Caleta Beach (Cadiz)

Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry recorded the legendary film “Die Another Day” (Lee Tamahori, 2002), one of the most acclaimed installments in the saga of Agent 007, James Bond. Thus, the ‘Tacita de plata’ became the Cuban capital and from the waters of Playa de la Caleta came Halle Berry in a bikini, in one of the most iconic images in the film series of james-bond.

The Isleta del Moro (Almería)

In a restaurant also called Isleta del Moro, some scenes of “The Bird of Happiness” (Pilar Miró, 1993). That is where the protagonist, Mercedes Sampietro, who has moved to Almería, sits down to enjoy the beautiful ones and receives a visit from José Sacristán. The small port nearby appears in “You will die in Chafarinas” (Pedro Olea, 1995), and Óscar Ladoire’s character flees from his jetty after hitting Javier Albalá’s character. In addition, in the Playa del Peñón Blanco films such as “Christopher Columbus, by Office… Discoverer” (Marino Ozores, 1982), “West” (Chus Gutiérrez, 2002) and part of the television series “Vis to Vis”. The marine atmosphere, with fishermen’s boats anchored in the bay, invites you to enjoy the beach, as Antonio does in “Living is Easy with Eyes Closed”.

Coves of the Barronal (Almería)

Among its dunes of fine sand, scenes of “Bwanna” (Imanol Uribe, 1996) and “Half Oscar” (Manuel Martín Cuenca, 2010), shot in Cala Chica, as well as in Cabo de Gata, La Isleta del Moro, Playa de los Genoveses and the municipality of Enix.

Nueva Umbria Beach (Huelva)

In “The Managers”, Paco León and Fran Perea, walked around Isla Cristina, in Puerto del Terrón, in the Marismas del Río Piedras Natural Park and on the virgin beach of Nueva Umbría. The Huelva coast is one of the stops on this particular road movie in the tour of two novice singers through the towns of Andalusia.