the bears lose $ 450 million in daily liquidations

On Thursday, Bitcoin (BTC) quickly regained $ 50,000, causing losses of hundreds of millions of dollars for the bears.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin causes another killing for the bears

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD suddenly broke above the $ 50,000 level, hitting its highest price since August 23.

After a night of bullish movement, the pair abandoned the lower trading range it had been in for a few weeks, with volatility still significant at the time of writing. The local high is found at $ 50,300 on Bitstamp.

As Cointelegraph reported, $ 51,000 remains the level to be conquered to support a continuation of Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run.

This level presents still strong resistance, with analysts waiting to see if the latest hike has the momentum needed to change the paradigm in the longer term.

Buy and sell positions in BTC / USD (Binance), 2 September. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

“Bitcoin faces final hurdle before $ 57,000,” he tweeted Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

“Welcome back $ 50,000,” he added the analyst Rekt Capital.

Traders in short positions have suffered large losses due to the upside, with liquidations in the past 24 hours nearing half a billion dollars.

BTC / USD liquidation chart. Source: Bybt

Not so boring after all

As Cointelegraph reported, September tends to be a month “boring”Regarding the returns of Bitcoin. Currently, the best performance ever recorded is 6%.

The price forecasts take into account the anomaly, and the well-known series “worst case scenario”Of the creator of stock-to-flow models PlanB has forecast a minimum monthly close of $ 43,000.

“Will August really end above $ 47,000? These are the worst / lowest estimates, so don’t worry about September below $ 43,000, my baseline scenario is based on S2F: $ 100,000. I use the minimum estimates for the options. “

Will August indeed close> $ 47K?

Will August indeed close> $ 47K?

Btw these are worst case / floor estimates, so do not worry about Sep> $ 43K, my base case prediction is based on S2F: $ 100K. I use the floor stuff for options. pic.twitter.com/HGXa5MMqH0 – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) August 31, 2021

The analyst’s forecast for the August monthly close of $ 47,000 turned out to be accurate. According to his estimates, October is expected to end at a low of $ 68,000, a new all-time high.