The beating murder of a Nigerian vendor in broad daylight shocks Italy

Milan — Italian police have arrested a man for the murder of a Nigerian street vendor whose brutal beating to death on an avenue in a coastal town was recorded on video by bystanders.with no apparent attempt to intervene.

Video of the attack has been widely circulated on Italian news websites and social media, causing outrage as the country enters a parliamentary election campaign in which the far right uses the issue of immigration.

“The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu it’s terrifying,” he tweeted on Saturday. Enrico Letta, leader of the leftist Democratic Party. “Unbelievable cruelty. A general indifference. There can be no justification.”

the right wing leader Matteo Salvinowho is making security a staple of his campaign, also expressed outrage, saying “security has no color and has to be a right again.”

Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling on the main avenue of Civitanova Marche, a seaside resort on the Adriatic, on Friday when his attacker took a crutch from him and beat him, police said. The video shows the attacker knocking the victim to the pavement and ultimately subduing him with his body weight.

“The assailant attacked the victim, first with a crutch. He made him fall to the ground and then he finished, causing his death, hitting him repeatedly with his hands, ”said the municipal commissioner. fabio mazza at a press conference.

Police investigator Matteo Luconi told Italian television channel SkyTG24 that witnesses called police, who arrived as the attacker had fled. Officers attempted to assist the victim.

Luconi told Sky TG24 that the attacker became enraged with the vendor after he made “insistent” orders for loose change. Police were questioning witnesses and watching videos of the attack. He said the suspect has not made any statements.

Ogorchukwu, married with two children, took to selling on the streets after being hit by a vehicle and losing his job due to his injuries, he explained. daniel amanzawhich runs the ACSIM association for immigrants in the province of Macerata, in the Marche region.

Police used security cameras on the streets to follow the attacker’s movements and arrested an individual identified as Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32. Ferlazzo was arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery for allegedly taking the victim’s cell phone.

Amanza gave a different version of the attack, saying that Ferlazzo was furious when Ogorchukwu told the man that the woman with him was beautiful. “That praise killed him,” Amanza told The Associated Press.