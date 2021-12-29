The beating on petrol: how much does a full tank cost

Despite the prices of gas and diesel have slightly decreased, it can be said with certainty that in 2021, compared to the previous year, there was a sharp increase in fuel costs. In particular, gasoline increased by 52.35%, an alarming figure for Italian consumers, forced to deal with an increasingly worrying economic crisis. The survey is by the Ministry of Ecological Transition which has compared the prices of the last two years. If we have already mentioned gasoline, it has not been better for the other fuels. The diesel it increased by 48.96%, car LPG by 44.77%, heating oil by 39.26%, fluid by 30.94% and dense Btz by 48.45%.

As for the fuel network, as the newspaper reports The weather, net of taxes, petrol dropped by 2.35 euros per thousand liters (-0.34%) and diesel by 1.49 euros per thousand liters (-0.22%). LPG, on the other hand, increased by € 0.17 per thousand liters (+ 0.03%). As regards the extra network, the price of the heating oil increased by 4.80 euros per thousand liters (+ 0.65%), the fluid by 0.24 euros per thousand kilos (+ 0.04%) and the dense Btz by 2.56 euros per thousand kilos (+0 , 46%).

Good news for the self service. Gasoline fell just above € 1.71 per liter, diesel fuel just above € 1.58 and LPG in served mode approached € 0.82. In this mode, net of excise duty and VAT, gasoline on the network fell by 18.99 euros per thousand liters (-2.71%), diesel by 18.17 euros (-2.59%) and LPG car of 13.09 euros (-2.44%). At the pump, taxes included, petrol dropped by 23.17 euros per thousand liters (-1.33%), diesel by 22.17 euros (-1.38%) and car LPG by 15.96 euros (-1.91 %).