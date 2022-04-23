The beating with a bare fist that hit a young man who bothered him
boxing legend, Mike Tyson, lost his temper on a plane and gave a tremendous beating to a young man who was making fun of him. The fighter left with a bare fist.
The flight was en route from San Francisco to Florida when the events occurred. The affected had to help him so that Tyson would not continue hitting his face.
Why did Tyson beat him up?
Mike Tyson and the affected young man were flying on a plane from San Francisco to Florida. Apparently, and as the boy’s companion has documented on Snapchat, he was too excited to see the athlete in that place, coming to annoy the legend excessively.
Even before everything, Mike gave him a photo, the young man insisted on having a conversation, to the point that Tyson asked him to “calm down”, but he did not stop.
Mike got up from his seat after his patience reached the limit and punched him repeatedly until bruising his face.
The incident was reported to the police and there is graphic evidence, such as the video recorded by the complainant’s partner, and a multitude of witnesses who were boarding at the time of the incident. The boy was drunk.