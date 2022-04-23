The beating with a bare fist that hit a young man who bothered him

2022-04-23

boxing legend, Mike Tyson, lost his temper on a plane and gave a tremendous beating to a young man who was making fun of him. The fighter left with a bare fist.

The flight was en route from San Francisco to Florida when the events occurred. The affected had to help him so that Tyson would not continue hitting his face.

Why did Tyson beat him up?

Mike Tyson and the affected young man were flying on a plane from San Francisco to Florida. Apparently, and as the boy’s companion has documented on Snapchat, he was too excited to see the athlete in that place, coming to annoy the legend excessively.