The Beats Fit Pro by Kim Kardashian are out of stock in the US (still available in France)

It’s a collaboration that we didn’t expect, but obviously Apple got it right again, because it’s a phenomenal success. Available since yesterday in the US, Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro are already sold out for all three colors on the official Beats website. The special edition is still available this morning on the French version of the Beats site.

It’s a hit for Kim and Apple

In the past, Beats has signed several collaborations, but it was always with sportsmen or even popular artists in the field of music. The partnership between Beats and Kim Kardashian is therefore a first, but apparently Apple made the right choice, because sales of the Beats Fit Pro have literally exploded in less than 24 hours on the Beats by Dre website.

The new Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep) colors have been highly appreciated by Apple customers, if you follow Kim Kardashian or are familiar with her brand SKIMSyou will quickly see its influence on these color options.

At this time it is no longer possible to purchase the special edition Kim Kardashian Beats Fit Pro, they are all in sold out in the USA. However, they are still available on the Beats site in France, Apple still offers the 3 colors at the price of 229.95€.

The Beats Fit Pro in Moon, Dune and Earth colors can also be ordered from official retailers such as Amazon, or even in certain Apple Stores in the USA, UK, France and Germany.

We do not currently know the stock status in the Apple Stores, but it may be a solution to acquire the special Kim Kardashian edition if it is no longer possible to order a pair online.

The Beats Fit Pro were launched late last year as an attractive alternative to the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, they have many assets such as the active noise reduction mode (ANC), a Transparency mode or the Apple H1 chip for very fast pairing, the “Hey Siri” command and audio sharing.

Autonomy allows until 7 a.m. uninterrupted listening (with transparency mode and noise reduction disabled) and the charging case is capable of storing up to 24 hours of battery life with its spatial audio and a USB-C port to facilitate the use of other cables.

