The beauties who have dressed as Catwoman through the years

Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle (Catwoman) in the new movie “The Batman”

OTHER NEWS: This is the date “The Batman” will be available on HBO Max

In the recent delivery “The Batman” appears the character of Selina Kyle, Catwoman or Catwoman, the employee of a large company who after a shocking event turns into a combative and seductive cat woman who is approached by Bruce Wayne (Batman).

In the 2022 version, the Catwoman character is played by Zoe Kravitz who is presented as a dark, strong and sensual woman, attached to the essence of the original character of the DC comics.

With the arrival of Kravitz add up eight actresses that have given life to the most enigmatic human cat in Gotham City.

Catwoman was introduced in the comics of the 40s, in the remembered television series of the 60s, it was starring the actress Julie Newmar.

Julie Newmar as Catwoman in the 1960s. (Photo: Getty Images)

In 1966 it was Lee Merwether who gave life to cat woman Although he had little acting experience at the time, this led to a fun performance where he usually interacted with The Joker, The Penguin and The Riddler.

Lee Meriwether as Catwoman in 1966. (Photo: Getty Images)

In 1992, Tim Burton introduced Michelle Pfifferwho with great presence and remarkable figure played the repressed office worker who becomes the scourge of Gotham City, after an accident from the top of a building.

Michelle Pfiffer as Catwoman. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In 2004 Halle Berry presented her version of the seductress cat womanin the antiheroine’s solo film, released in 2004.

Halle Berry in her solo movie Catwoman. (Photo: Infobae)

In 2014, the popular series “Gotham” portrayed the dark knight’s teenage years, so it was Camren Bicondova who got under the cat woman’s skin.

Camren Bicondova as Catwoman. (Photo: Infobae)

In the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, “The Dark Night”appear Anne Hathaway with a retro style that takes up elements of the 60’s TV series.