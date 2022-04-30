The beautiful actress who rejected Chayanne but could not say no to Luis Miguel

Actress Lucía Méndez came to prominence in the early 1970s and quickly became one of the best-known stars of her time. In addition, her beauty made her one of the most coveted women of the moment. Among her suitors was the very Chayannewho despite their age difference, risked it to win her over.

Chayanne, who was 17 years old at the time, took the first step to try to get the love of Lucia (30), after a festival that took place in Miami, but he was not the only one who was interested in the protagonist of the successful soap opera that night. ‘Vivian’. But he only got a greeting from her.

Lucia Méndez conquered Chayanne.

“He was kind of like my lost fan, Chayanne, really. Then he came and told me I don’t know what. But I replied: ‘No, Chayancito, I’m going to sleep, my love. No, not corn. No, no, Chayanne, go to your room, honey, you’re a baby. No, my love, no. Leave away. No, Chayanne,'” he recalled. Lucy in the program ‘With Permission’.

Just as he rejected Chayanne, Lucy She had another suitor, also from the musical field: Luis Miguel, who in those years was already famous, and showed up at her door with a bottle of champagne in hand. “Suddenly I see him, golden. It turns out he was 17 and he told me he was 20. Golden, with blond hair, in an impeccable Armani tuxedo, with a bottle of champagne. I open the door with my hair standing up and say: ‘ What’s up, Micky?’, he tells me: ‘I have to talk to someone because I’m very sad,'” said El Sol de México.

Before Lucy could tell her something, Luis Miguel explained that he felt very bad, so he had to vent to someone and it seemed to him that she was the perfect person to listen to him. After several drinks, Lucia gave the singer the pleasure of spending a night together