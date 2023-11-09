The Beautiful and the Damned (Poll) – AwardsDaily

,Updates: As of 12:01 a.m. Pacific time today, the SAG strike has ended after a new contract was agreed upon between the guild and the studio. Let the star-studded awards campaign begin!)

The Best Actress race this year is one of the tightest in recent memory. Four strong performances are competing for the win, while several others are up for nominations. Whether it all turns out as we think will be a different question. Around this time last year, we were sure Cate Blanchett couldn’t lose for TAR. We also assumed that both Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis were going to be involved. We tend to get ahead of ourselves and write the ending of a novel instead of waiting for the story to begin.

We ignored what would have been a grassroots effort to push Andrea Riseborough for a nomination, resulting in some new rules being created by the Academy regarding the use of social media to campaign for someone else’s Oscar win. Including not doing. or something else. There’s not much the Academy can do if people are determined to earn a nomination or even win. The Oscars, like Hollywood, are really just one big club, and if members decide to rally behind a certain name, that will change the race.

We don’t really know how voters will decide this race until we see them compete against each other for the win. The first stop will be the Golden Globes (and no, I don’t count the Gothams due to their gender-neutral status – what does that even mean?), where the performances will be divided into two groups: drama and musical/comedy.

Let’s take a look at the strong contenders for victory:

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon – who would be the first Native American to win the award. He is the center and beating heart of the Martin Scorsese epic, as the film is seen through his eyes. She marries Leonardo DiCaprio’s character only to see every member of her family murdered. When she is the last survivor, she clings to life until the Feds show up and crack the case.

Emma Stone in Poor Things – A lively, brilliant turn as a childish sex-crazed girl who finds herself on the path to becoming an empowered woman. It’s funny and sometimes even touching. She plays a pregnant, tortured, tortured aristocrat who jumps off a building and attempts suicide. She is then brought back to life and her child’s brain is transplanted into her body. Dreams of chaos.

Carey Mulligan in The Maestro – a film I haven’t seen yet, but by all accounts, it’s a brilliant performance from a woman married to a gay genius dying of cancer.

Sandra Huller in Anatomy of a Fall – a breathtaking turn by an underrated actress. Haller plays a writer whose career has mostly been the center of her life until her husband unexpectedly falls out of a building. She is persecuted in a modern-day witch hunt and punished more for her non-traditional attitudes towards motherhood and marriage than for the crime.

Only one of these four has already won an Oscar, and that’s Emma Stone for La La Land. Gladstone and Haller have never been nominated, while Mulligan has been nominated twice for Promising Young Woman and An Education.

When she gets to the Globes, Emma Stone’s strongest competition in the musical/comedy will probably be Margot Robbie as Barbie. Of course, Fantasia Barrino’s performance in The Color Purple isn’t strong enough to outweigh the two.

In the drama category, three actresses will compete for the award, and victory will depend on which of their films is the strongest. There’s a chance here for all three, especially since the Globes are now an “international” voting body. However, I recommend Gladstone in favor because I think The Killers will be a monster as the nominations come in and Globes voters will be tempted to make history.

After all, the HFPA is fighting for its survival, and that survival depends on people not thinking they’re racist. Which title would you like:

“Lily Gladstone becomes first Native American to win best actress.”

“Distinguished Globes choose white actress.”

They may also prefer Gladstone to Mulligan or Haller and are voting with their hearts. When people vote to make history, the lines blur between their desire to see history made and their performance. He loves making history and this fuels his passion.

The Golden Globes usually provides a kind of “dress rehearsal” for the Oscars. If voters like to see someone win, that increases their chances. If this bothers them then someone else will win. We have seen data changes everywhere recently. Last year, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett both won at the Globes, but Yeoh won the SAGs, tipping the race in her favor.

The narrative will be in effect depending on which actress wins at the Globes. And only then will it be easy to see which way the wind is blowing.

In addition to these four containers, there is a “fifth slot” that has not yet been determined. Looks like it will be Annette Bening in Nyad. He’s an industry expert, beloved, and has never won an Oscar. There is also a Netflix machine behind it. Bening gives a refreshing vanity-free performance, putting herself through rigorous training and wearing makeup that significantly distorts her face. We tend to think of her as Diana Nyad: in fact, Bening almost completely disappears into the role.

However, Netflix has Carey Mulligan and Natalie Portman for May/December. They have to choose one.

There’s a screening of The Color Purple coming up, so we’ll have to wait and see how it turns out. Obviously there are other names that are potentially in contention. Here’s what Eric Anderson has up for Best Actress this time:

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) (-) Emma Stone – Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) (-) Annette Bening – NYAD (Netflix) (-) Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) (-) Carey Mulligan – The Master (Netflix) , Margot Robbie – Barbie (Warner Bros.) (-) Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (Warner Bros.) , Kelly Spaeny – Priscilla (A24) (-) Greta Lee – Past Lives (A24) (-) Natalie Portman – May December (Netflix) ( ,

He sees Benning as closed off and Robbie as a wandering man. I could see this happening.

I generally apply my rule of three in the Best Actress race:

star potential

role potential

film possibility

Last year’s winner Michelle Yeoh excelled in all three. I think Cate Blanchett struggled a little bit the last time. TAR was not for everyone. Now how does it work for claimants?

Lily Gladstone – Star probability = A+; Role Likelihood = A+; Movie Probability = A/B

Emma Stone – Star probability = A+; Role probability = A/B; Movie Probability = A/B

Sandra Huller – Star probability = N/A (unknown); Role probability = B (it is complex); Movie probability = A

carey mulligan – Star probability = A+; Role probability = A; Movie probability = A

annette bening – Star probability = A+; Role probability = B (it is complex); Movie probability = B

So you can immediately see that Gladstone has a slight edge in this regard.

Let’s run our first poll, shall we?