Entertainment

The beautiful Bri makes us fall in love again with her Black Widow cosplay

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

As usual, here we continue looking for the best cosplays on the net to be able to bring them to you and you can delight yourself as much as we do. Normally, we share interpretations from the world of video games, anime, comics or manga, but this time it’s a beautiful version of Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Black Widow, played by the beautiful Bri.

The world Marvel it’s packed with superheroes, some of whom, however, don’t have any real superpowers. One of them is Black Widow, which has been given its own space in the MCU. Although the character is already a thing of the past, the world of cosplay keeps him alive.

The beautiful Bri makes us fall in love again with her Black Widow cosplay (@missbricosplay)

And that is the case of the beautiful Bri and her cosplay, which shows us her own version of Black Widow, armed with an electrified staff. missbricosplay offers us four photo sessions of her cosplay from the Black Widow.

Do not miss: 6 features of Nissan e-POWER technology that explain how it works.

You can find all of them on her Instagram account, where you will see her in the classic black suit. In this cosplaythe beautiful missbricosplay he doesn’t even wear a wig, since his hair is dyed red. It is a simple cosplay, but well done.

If you are a fan of missbricosplay, then you must not miss her cosplay of Leia in the outfit from the original trilogy. Or you might also like the beautiful Atom Eve cosplay, just as cool as the rest.

Let us know if you liked the Black Widow cosplay from missbricosplay, and don’t forget to go through her account so you can subscribe, and leave her a well-deserved like.

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Diego Bertie and Jaime Bayly: The story of their “failed” romance that ended with a feud Magaly TV: La Firme RMMN EMCC | SHOWS

6 mins ago

This is how Dylan, (the handsome) son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas has grown

7 mins ago

The wait is over: Primavera Sound Santiago announces the sale of daily passes

18 mins ago

Common myths about drugs on the screen – El Sol de México

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button