As usual, here we continue looking for the best cosplays on the net to be able to bring them to you and you can delight yourself as much as we do. Normally, we share interpretations from the world of video games, anime, comics or manga, but this time it’s a beautiful version of Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Black Widow, played by the beautiful Bri.

The world Marvel it’s packed with superheroes, some of whom, however, don’t have any real superpowers. One of them is Black Widow, which has been given its own space in the MCU. Although the character is already a thing of the past, the world of cosplay keeps him alive.

The beautiful Bri makes us fall in love again with her Black Widow cosplay (@missbricosplay)

And that is the case of the beautiful Bri and her cosplay, which shows us her own version of Black Widow, armed with an electrified staff. missbricosplay offers us four photo sessions of her cosplay from the Black Widow.

You can find all of them on her Instagram account, where you will see her in the classic black suit. In this cosplaythe beautiful missbricosplay he doesn’t even wear a wig, since his hair is dyed red. It is a simple cosplay, but well done.

Let us know if you liked the Black Widow cosplay from missbricosplay, and don’t forget to go through her account so you can subscribe, and leave her a well-deserved like.