The beautiful Christian gesture of Will Smith’s son

Jaden Smith, actor and singer, reveals his humanitarian side and his noble heart, ushered in a Food Trucks chain of vegan food, in order to feed the most needy.

Humanity in the gesture of Jade Smith

The son of Will Smith, determined to carry out a social project in 2019 to help and feed the most needy, the project is entitled ‘The I Love You ‘ (ILY), which has managed to spread to various places in the United States.

The Hollywood actor explained how the restaurant chain works “The site is designed so that the homeless can get free food. Now, if you are not destitute, you will have to pay, but more than the food is worth and with this action the food will be paid to give it to those who need it most, ”said Jaden.

“We are believing in everything that is happening with Covid-19 and in the people who have to stay at home with everything that goes with it. Well, if you are homeless, you can’t stay home with nothing. So we donated everything we could, vegan food, face masks, clothes, hand sanitizer and all kinds of necessary things, ”he said.

Many people, due to the pandemic, have been left without work and the thought goes to them too, they cannot remain without food and basic necessities.