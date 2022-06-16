the beautiful declaration of love to his wife Lital who “started from scratch” for him (VIDEO)
This Thursday, June 16, Amir was passing through European 1 to talk about his show Selected. The singer also took the opportunity to talk about his admiration for his wife Lital, pregnant with their second child.
On Saturday June 4, TF1 broadcast The Song of the Year, shot the day before it was broadcast under live conditions from the beaches of Mourillon, in Toulon. At the end of a great evening placed under the sign of music, Amir was named winner for the third time. Indeed, the singer discovered thanks to his participation in The Voice already won this trophy in 2017 with Looks likethen in 2019 with A long time. This year, when the entertainer performed on stage, he was joined by his wife Lital Haddad and her very apparent baby bump. The one who will soon give birth to their second child took a few timid dance steps before singing the end of Retinaunder the admiring gaze of her husband.
“She accompanies me in the shadows since the beginning of my dream”
This Thursday, June 16, Amir returned to this beautiful moment during his visit to European 1 while promoting his show Selected. “This is the first time my wife has appeared with me on TV“, he begins. He continues: “I found that it was an opportunity to pay homage to him. Not only, this is a song i wrote for her but also becauseshe accompanies me in the shadows since the beginning of my dream“, confides the one who married in 2014 in Tel Aviv.
His wife Lital changed countries to be by his side
He takes advantage of his appearance on the radio to evoke the admiration he has for her. “She is there to support me, to guide me, to help me, to give me strength“he declares before recalling that she has shaken up her life for him: “She went so far as to change countries for me“. Indeed, originally from Israel, Lital gave up everything to follow her husband: “She didn’t speak French. Like everyone else, she might have preferred to evolve in the country where she had studied, and whose language she spoke. This choice to start from scratch is extremely courageous. She made a real sacrifice. She knows that I don’t forget”confides the one who moved back to France after being revealed to the general public in 2014.