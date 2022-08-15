The beautiful dress of Vanessa Hudgens that stole all eyes

You can not deny that Vanessa Hudgens exudes glamor almost always. However, this time, she did it with a beautiful dress transparent black The celebrity shared it on her Instagram and, later, in various media, the details of how the singer is a fan of attending events always dressed in black were shown.

The best choice: Vanessa Hudgens and his dress black

It is not for less, her beauty steals all eyes, no matter how she dresses. However, it cannot be denied that, after seeing her wear this beautiful dress long black, made me want to investigate the total look in more detail.

On this occasion, she herself showed the outfit on her social networks. Yes indeed, Vanessa Hudgens it only showed the upper part where the cut was seen to be with a bare shoulder. As an accessory, she chose a golden chain with several charms and the most successful makeup, in shades of brown.

In detail, Vanessa Hudgens’ black dress – Source: Instagram @vanessahudgens

Then, to see her total black look, the singer, only 33 years old, could be seen in other media, because without a doubt, she was a great inspiration. Whichever way you look at it, you can see the tiny waist that she has of hers and, in large part, this time she showed it with the cut of the dress.

To finish the outfit, she also wore black sandals, with high heels and a platform. Super comfortable and perfect to wear to an event like Cali Water, where she already knew in advance that she would be on her feet for a long time. The detail was her turquoise mini bag, which stood out with the rest of the entire outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens wearing a black dress in Cali Water – Source: ViveUSA

With fresh and natural air, at no time did she lose the spontaneity of her age, added to the fact that her hair chose to wear it loose. Everything as a whole, made it exude glamor and delicacy. As if not to steal all eyes from her.

a fan of black

On another occasion, Vanessa Hudgens distilled glamor again and did so with a maxi dress black. It was precisely during his attendance at Coachella. She was one of the dozens of stars who, once again, stole all eyes. It was proven that black is her favorite color.

Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella wearing a black dress – Source: Instagram @vanessahudgens

However, this time, the dress It had a different cut, sleeveless, a deep V-neckline and an imposing cut in the center of her legs. Appropriately, she matched it perfectly with makeup, loose hair, and no accessories to distract from her admirable figure.

Which of the two did you like more?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.