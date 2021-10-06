The beautiful locations of “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Australia

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is an exciting mini series shot in the beautiful and famous Byron Bay, Australia, and starring a number of Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman.

Australian the book by the author Liane Moriarty to which she is inspired, as the protagonist, it was necessary that the setting did not change even if, in theory, the story in the series takes place in Big Sur, in Northern California.

The story sees a group of nine characters, very different from each other and unknown to each other, who go to an ultra-luxury wellness center in a dream location, extremely selective, which promises to revive its customers in just ten days.

To manage the center, from the attractive name of Tranquillum House, is a mysterious Russian woman, looking like a wood elf and with a dark criminal past behind her, Masha, assisted by three faithful helpers, the couple Delilah and Yao, and Zoe. After a while, the guests of the resort will begin to have doubts about how to care for this strange place.

The series “Nine Perfect Strangers”Was shot in New South Wales, in the so-called Northern Rivers area, famous as the“ wellness retreat ”of hippie communities. And fans of the series can really book a stay on the Tranquilium set. With 22 acres of pristine rainforest and ultramodern architecture, guests at the Soma resort will feel like they’ve been dropped into one of the stakes, without the drama, though.

A large 16-seat dining table and ten bedrooms provide guests with the privacy they desire. The Yoga dome, the Zen garden with the fire pit to find your center in the most boujee way possible.

The exterior scenes of the resort were set in an extremely impressive location, a plantation called Lune de Sang not far from Soma, while those of the cliff diving were set at the spectacular Killen Falls in a location called Ballina.

If you are a fan of the series, plan a trip to this part of Australia as soon as possible.