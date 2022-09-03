The beautiful message from Messi before the trip to Nantes!

PSG Mercato: A few hours before the match against FC Nantes, Lionel Messi sent a nice message to two of his former teammates from Paris SG.

Whereas Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera left Paris Saint-Germain this summer, to join Juventus Turin and Athletic Bilbao respectively, on loans with an option to buy, Lionel Messi wanted to say goodbye to them before the match of the sixth day of Ligue 1 against FC Nantes, this Saturday evening.

“Much success in your new challenge, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we had together! And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera. I loved meeting you, thank you for the way you welcomed me from day one and I wish you the best for your return to La Liga.” did he declare. For his part, Paredes does not hide his happiness to have left the club of the French capital for the Old Lady.

PSG Mercato: Leandro Paredes happy to have left Paris SG

Despite a current contract until June 2024, Leandro Paredes was not part of Christophe Galtier’s plans. The Argentinian midfielder has therefore reached an agreement with Juventus Turin to find playing time in Serie A. The two clubs have concluded the deal on the basis of a one-season loan with an option of 15 millions of euros. Now a Turinese, the compatriot of Lionel Messi expressed his joy for his return to Serie A.

“I’m really happy to be here and to be at Juventus with this group, this club where I’ve wanted to come for a long time. So I’m happy. For me, it was the dream team. I always wanted to come. I had the opportunity to do this for several years and I didn’t want to pass it up. To my friends and family, I said: ‘It’s Juve or no one’. So I’m happy to be here,” explained the former Roma player.