the beautiful photo from the set!

While talking about the possible debut of Aqualad, a photo posted on the social network Instagram has revealed Dolph Lundgren’s long-awaited return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the actor shared an unedited image with his almost 2.5 million followers he portrays him with the typical reddish hair of King Nereus, or the father of Mera (Amber Heard), a character that the star had already played in the first chapter of the saga. So far his presence in the expected sequel had not been confirmed, but Dolph Lundgren has dispelled all doubts by also writing in the accompanying caption to the post: “I’m in my trailer on the set of Aquaman 2. We have a great script, a great director, an amazing cast and a fantastic crew. I’m really enjoying it!

So King Nereus is officially preparing for his return to the big screen and his perfect hair will come back with him. We remember that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to the smash DC hit Aquaman, is currently in production still under the direction of director James Wan. The main cast includes Returns of Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard and Patrick Stewart. The film is one of many DC titles that will attend the 2021 DC FanDome scheduled for tomorrow, October 16.

If you’re looking for more images from the film’s production, check out Patrick Wilson in Orm’s new look: virtually unrecognizable from the original chapter.

