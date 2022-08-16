The beautiful relationship between Antonio Banderas and his stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson

In 1996 Melanie Griffth and Antonio Banderas strengthened their relationship by walking down the aisle. The couple starred in a romantic comedy, ‘Two much’ and, since then, they became inseparable. By then, Melanie had two children, Alexander Bauer and Dakota Johnsonfor whom the Spanish actor was like a father for two decades.

Dakota, daughter of Don Johnson and who was 6 years old at the time, and Alexander, 10 and son of actor Steven Bauer, did not find it difficult to adapt to the new life with their mother’s partner. Banderas landed in their lives like a hurricane and stayed with them for 20 years.. Not even the divorce due to an alleged infidelity of the Spanish actor caused the relationship to crack. In fact, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress still calls Banderas “daddy,” according to her own account.

Antonio Banderas with Melanie and their children, Dakota, Alexander and Stella.

Melanie Griffith He is, without a doubt, one of the people who has set an example in terms of separations. Their family looks a lot like the one in the Modern Family series ! aware of the role it has played Antonio Banderas in the lives of her children, she has continued to maintain a good relationship with him, and not only for family stability, but because both they remain best friends and keep in touch.

Even the actor calls Melanie and her children his “American family” and he refers to Dakota as his daughter. She has done her own thing and, after the arrival of Stella de Carmen in 1996, a 7-year-old Dakota became a proud older sister who posed in all the photocalls with her.

But Antonio Banderas not only influenced her personally, but, like her mother, he soon promoted her career as an actress. At only 9 years old, Dakota Johnson and her sister played Melanie Griffith’s daughters in the movie ‘Crazy About Alabama’. The following year, Dakota accompanied her mother and her stepfather to one of her first movie events, the Oscars. She was already pointing ways!

But Banderas remained a benchmark for dakota, as she herself revealed in 2016. The interpreter told in an interview on ‘Live! with Kelly and Michael’ that both his mother and his stepfather recommended him to study before starting to dedicate himself to acting. Thus, she Dakota resumed her career as an actress, but after graduating.

Dakota Johnson’s emotional speech dedicated to Antonio Banderas

This affection has lasted until today, and they do not hesitate to show it in public. The interpreter of ’50 Shades of Grey’ presented Antonio Banderas with the ‘Hollywood Film Award’ for Best Actor, something that made her proud. Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson they gave us a great moment, and it is that the actress gave a emotional speech that transcended the professional.

“There are endless possibilities for how relationships and family dynamics unfold when our parents remarry. Sometimes, when your parents remarry, you may experience living a nightmare at different levels. You may spend your childhood and part of your adult life depending on how much you’ve invested in therapy, cursing that cosmic joke that seems to be unfolding in real time in front of you,” she said.

Immediately, Dakota made it clear that this was not her case. “I got a father as a gift. In fact, over time I have come to realize that He has been one of the most influential people in my entire life.. When I was 6 years old, my mother married a man who brought our family an unbelievably bright lighta whole new world of creativity and culture and a extraordinarily magical little sister,” he said, mentioning Stella del Carmen.

“My stepfather Antonio Banderas burst into our lives. He was very vibrant, very entertaining, very funny and his English was… abstract. We saw him as someone absolutely incredible. I loved my mother and my brothers and me so overwhelmingly, so intensely and so loudly that changed our lives forever.”

“Now, as an adult woman working in the same industry, I understand that Antonio is one of our best artists in film, theater and television in several different languages. As an actor, director, screenwriter and singer his range is absolutely impressive. I can look back over his entire career and over and over again I see that his performances and undertakings as an artist have left their mark”, the actress said.

After a magical hug, Banderas returned a bit of the beautiful speech he had made to his stepdaughter. “I want to dedicate this to two people I love. One is here, Dakota, for a very simple reason: because you always call me ‘Daddy’. and you still call me daddy and I’m lovin ‘it. You have no idea how much I like it!”

With a heart full of love, the interpreter made a beautiful dedication. “We had 20 years of beautiful family lifeBut the best is still to come. No matter how many movies or theater productions I do, you will always be my best production.“