the beautiful SUV that could drive Italians crazy

The new Fiat SUV comes directly from South America, Pulse Drive MT. A vehicle that strangely will not arrive in Europe.

In South America continues the strategy of Stellantis of conquest of the whole market, both through strong pieces like the 500 which has gone electric, both with SUV new generation like Pulse Drive MT, and then in the future with the much attested Fastback.

Remaining however on the present, Fiat Pulse Drive MT enters a segment like that of the SUVs it also in Brazil, the nation in which it was produced, and throughout South America, reigns supreme along with that of the gods crossover.

Unlike other brands, however, the Turin-based company has aimed at old cheap, since this vehicle is on sale for just over 12 thousand euros. In practice, he did not want to tread the hand, trying to build loyalty more and more customers waiting for the next models, including the new one Point.

Characteristics of Fiat Pulse Drive MT

Starting from the engine of Fiat Pulse Drive MT, here is a wide variety of choices including a 1.3 FirFlye with developed power of 98 horses. Combined with the powertrain is a transmission with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Turning to the design, we find it more aggressive and decisively modern compared to much of the Fiat range which is also found in Europe and Italy. Above all, we note the headlights LEDs on the front that take on the typical shape of today’s fashion, that is, narrow and elongated.

Passing, then, to the interior, the Pulse Drive MT SUV allows the driver and passengers to always be connected via Apple and Android. The dashboard also features a digital cockpit with infotainment system to take advantage of all vehicle functions. Finally, this Fiat is made for the Brazilian and South American market in general, but given its success it could arrive in Italy in the next few years.