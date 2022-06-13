the beautiful words between Anahí and Karol G after show in Mexico

A great event took place at the Arena México when the Colombian singer Karol G had Anahí on stage, the former member of the youth band RBD, which was born thanks to the Mexican audiovisual production Rebelwhich was broadcast throughout Latin America at the beginning of the first decade of the 21st century and was a sensation among the youth audience of the time.

Due to the world tour that Karol G fulfills, the Colombian artist, in each stage that she visits, invites local artists for them to sing with her, this opportunity was for Anahí. The attending public vibrated with the two singers on stage and sang the song Save meconsidered an anthem among RBD fans. After the emotional show, Karol G thanked the Mexican for her presence on stage with some beautiful words from her official Instagram and where you can see the entire presentation of the two of them.

“Yes… I’m still crying… I hadn’t posted this video because I wanted to see it as many times as necessary to understand that although it was a moment for everyone and for everyone, that moment was mine too!!! It was incredible to see how despite the years of absence you still shine with such intensity. 11 years off stage, 11 years of invitations that you rejected because you had other ideals and you accepted mine MINE!!!! You accepted me and I felt so big and so special!!! I LOVE YOU. Seeing you again before the world, in the midst of tears and so many emotions, only confirmed that although for years they have been beautiful memories, the feelings of an entire generation are still alive, INTACT My queen Anahí, that my eyes saw your return to the stage sharing it WITH ME is something that I will NEVER EVER forget and that maybe every time I remember a tear will appear again. HAVING YOU THERE DID NOT MAKE ME HAPPY ONLY TO ME; HAVING YOU THERE MADE MILLIONS OF US HAPPY TODAY!!! you and me forever ”, reads the message of the Colombian.

Anahí did not hesitate to respond. “My heart is going to explode!!! I cannot express in words what you gave me, the moment that I will carry in my soul forever! You are so great and so unique that you gave me the honor of sharing your stage, your audience! All your team are so loving, they made me feel so special… Your powerful energy that fills the world with light! That’s why you’re in that place, because souls like yours deserve the whole world! Infinite thanks! I will never forget this. YOU AND ME FOREVER”, the Mexican singer ends up writing.

Amid applause and shouts from the fans, Anahí appeared from an underground platform on the stage, while the public sang the song at the same time. After several seconds, Karol G joined the performance, while holding the hand of the Mexican artist to sing together.

At the end of the song, Karol G said: “This moment is very emotional for two reasons. One, because I am a fan, a superfan … ”said the Colombian artist while her voice broke due to the emotional moment. “And she was also very nervous because she had been 11 years and said that she did not know if people were going to respond to her departure.. I told him that this moment was going to be so epic that he would never regret it! And that we miss you horrible and on stage, ”she added.