the beauty company that makes machinery used by George Clooney is also in Molise

Journey into the Triworks by Elio Berchicci, who after 8 years in the industrial nucleus of Campochiaro he decided to move the company to Palata, his country of origin, by purchasing and adapting the old disused headquarters of the Comunità Montana. In the company they work at the moment 6 people, but the bet is to expand the number of employees in the short term.

Here, state-of-the-art technologies for the aesthetic and medical sector are designed, manufactured and marketed. Plasma, radiofrequency, liposuction and soft surgery machinery are designed with a non-invasive technology for the rejuvenation and remodeling treatment of the body and have the certification of the competent bodies, accredited under the European Union legislation on safety and health or from the United States, one of the most important markets of export.

“Our made in Italy challenges the American giants by focusing on excellence”Guarantees the owner, who at the Palata headquarters receives hauliers and representatives from all over the world, literally enchanted by the beauty of Molise that can be admired from the large windows of the company offices.

Thus the equipment without scalpels produced in the small Molise end up in beauty centers and beauty and health clinics in the United States, Arab countries and Russia and not only that, conquering – as they reveal us directly in Triworks – even VIPs, starting with an icon of male beauty such as George Clooney.