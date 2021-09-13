The beauty lines of celebrities

Green jars, captivating design, and the famous Three Minute Facial “for all genders” are the main ingredients of the success of the Humanrace beauty line, signed by the American singer Pharrell Williams, presented last November. Selena Gomez – 230 million followers on Instagram (among the top 5 most followed accounts in the world along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and The Rock, according to Statista) – a few months ago she launched her make-up line on the market Rare Beauty (ready to land in Italy) on Zoom, without being able to participate in any presentation, due to Covid. Overseas, only in 2021, the cosmetic brands of Jennifer Lopez, JLO Beauty, were born, “the result of my mother’s beauty secrets” (which actually appears alongside her in a guaranteed glowing effect tutorial), that of the singer-songwriter Halsey, About- Face, and soon that of Kanye West.

Selena Gomez presents the eye makeup of her Rare Beauty brand.

But above all – the highly anticipated beauty line signed Cardi B – 92 million followers on Ig – which will materialize, it is rumored, in an explosive vortex of pop colors, focus on the nails (very long and curved, they are one of the symbols of the American rapper) and, who knows, some sexual allusion. And to say that this new wave of beauty brands founded by celebrities (following those of Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr, Jessica Alba, Iman, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore, Millie Bobby Brown, just to name a few) is started in 2019 with Lady Gaga and her Haus Laboratories, presented to the cry of: «The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but it doesn’t matter». And that is precisely the point. Why do they do it?

“Money and Funny,” the famous comedian Elsa Majimbo would say, exorcising it all in laughter. In fact, they all put themselves in the wake of the stellar earnings of real cosmetic phenomena like that of Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, which in just 15 months from birth (September 2017) reached the figure of 570 million dollars. Or Kylie Cosmetics, by Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, sold for 51% to the giant Coty for 600 million dollars, a year and a half ago.

