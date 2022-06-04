Entertainment

The beauty of Angelina Jolie at 46 does not stop surprising and now she uses it to try to save the world

There is no doubt that Angelina Jolie is part of the group of Hollywood actresses with the most followers. For years now, she has enjoyed an undeniable prestige on the big screen, in addition to the beauty that characterizes her and her example as a mother of five children.

It was no accident that Angelina Jolie decided to become an ambassador for the firm Guerlain nor to sponsor the project “Women for the bees” promoted by Guerlain and the French Beekeeping Observatory, and supported by UNESCO. An action that, now, took her to Cambodia. All this work was reflected in her Instagram account, which she uses very little, only for this type of project and for humanitarians.

