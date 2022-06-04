The beauty of Angelina Jolie at 46 does not stop surprising and now she uses it to try to save the world

There is no doubt that Angelina Jolie is part of the group of Hollywood actresses with the most followers. For years now, she has enjoyed an undeniable prestige on the big screen, in addition to the beauty that characterizes her and her example as a mother of five children.

It was no accident that Angelina Jolie decided to become an ambassador for the firm Guerlain nor to sponsor the project “Women for the bees” promoted by Guerlain and the French Beekeeping Observatory, and supported by UNESCO. An action that, now, took her to Cambodia. All this work was reflected in her Instagram account, which she uses very little, only for this type of project and for humanitarians.

precisely for that Angelina Jolie She has been the best spokesperson for this initiative, launched in 2021 to promote biodiversity and collaborate both in the process of repopulating bees and in programs to help women. The aim pursued with this project is to boost and promote biodiversity; in addition to collaborating in the process of repopulating bees in the world and, as if that were not enough, helping to empower women in different parts of the planet in beekeeping.

Image: Instagram Angelina Jolie

It is because of that Angelina Jolie expressed in 2021 when this project was inaugurated: “We think of a future without bees as science fiction, but bees are declining globally, due to human activity. The consequences at the level of food supply and for biodiversity are apocalyptic if we continue down this path.” In the image of her on her Instagram account, you can see the beauty of her face and the smoothness of her skin that looks like porcelain.

Image: Instagram Angelina Jolie

In a message expressed in his account Instagram, Angelina Jolie wrote: “On World Bee Day, I am happy to support the Women for Bees initiative, to promote sustainable beekeeping practices and female entrepreneurship. Since 2010, the MJP Foundation in Cambodia has worked with local women in Samlout to generate income and employment using sustainable wild honey harvesting techniques. However, recurring wildfires and increased pesticide use nearby destroyed wild honey sites, drastically reducing production. Now, together with UNESCO and Guerlain, the MJP Foundation trains local communities in agriculture and beekeeping to produce honey.