the beauty products of celebrities to buy

From perfumes to makeup, the universe of face and body care has recently been filled with new beauty brands signed by celebrities. Make-up lines with a chic and sophisticated aesthetic, which come directly from the world of entertainment and fashion, such as the designers Victoria Beckham and Olivia Palermo, successfully landed in the beauty sector. There is no shortage of names of the singers, such as Billie Eilish and Rihanna, who mark their presence within the beauty industry with new perfumes and illuminants for the face. From make-up to anti-aging products, from moisturizers to light hair formulas, here is the must-have of the season for an excellent face and hair beauty routine. So here are some Christmas gift ideas, from the most famous celebrity brands.

Celebrity beauty products to give away at Christmas 2021

Billie Eilish Fragrances

Eilish Eau de Parfum is the fragrance with sweet and floral notes launched by the young Grammy winning singer. For lovers of enveloping and warm perfumes this is the ideal gift. Available from October 20, the gourmand scent features notes of sugary petals, mandarin, red berries, soft spices, rich cocoa and vanilla.

Human Race by Pharrell Williams

For those who love to pamper themselves, this is a perfect thought: the signature Pharrell Williams bar of soap. The product, from the Human Race line launched in 2020, is part of the democratic line that aims at the well-being of the body and skin. Minimal and quality, the Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar solid soap is based on charcoal, rice powder and jojoba seed oil, ideal for smoothing and nourishing the skin of the body.

Kind Science by Ellen DeGeneres

The anti-aging moisturizer is packed with powerful ingredients like snow fungus, sea buckthorn and bakuchiol, a great alternative to retinol. A unique product appreciated by those who love to take care of the skin of the face, to be used daily during the beauty routine.

Meaningful Beauty by Cindy Crawford

For all those who want softer and more silky hair, this conditioner from the MB line is the must-have beauty product. This conditioner, designed to moisturize and brighten the hair, contains a natural silk protein that increases the shine of the hair. Thanks to the amaranth extract, the hair will be more elastic and nourished, for an excellent result.

Victoria Beckham Beauty

An incredibly refined and luxurious beauty line for a special gift. The versatile and creamy lipstick makes the lips velvety. The coloring moody it is fine and elegant, to always carry with you in your bag and to be applied day and night for an ultra chic look. Shiny and durable, it won’t disappoint.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna’s famous line, Fenty Beauty, launches the new highlighter Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter. Easy to apply thanks to the innovative liquid formula, it is the essential product to make make-up addicted happy. The liquid highlighter has a glow effect thanks to the very fine sequins and pearls that give a shiny and light effect.

Olivia Palermo

Double-use serum from the sophisticated and chic line, launched by designer and influencer, Olivia Palermo. The beauty brand, on the market since May 2021, offers a product that acts both as a primer and as a brightness booster. Moisturizing, emollient and rich in energizing peptides for the skin, here is the multifunctional gift to buy this Christmas 2021.

Anomaly Haircare by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

If you are looking for an ideal hair care product, here it is: moisturizing shampoo from the Anomaly line. An ideal haircare product for those with particularly dry and damaged hair. Based on coconut oil, the revitalizing shampoo nourishes the hair deeply. For the more attentive, who buy this Christmas 2021 with respect for the environment, the product is sustainable and has recyclable packaging.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io