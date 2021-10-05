the beauty secret of the film diva

The film diva has a secret to maintaining her beauty over time: it seems that insects cannot be missing in her diet

To many of us it may seem like a disgusting habit and certainly out of the ordinary, but in many countries around the world it is quite common feeding on insects. There are those who do it by choice, who because they objectively have nothing else to eat. In case we are about to tell you, instead, the motivation is very particular.

One of the most beautiful women in the world, that is Angelina Jolie, a few years ago he decided to combine some decidedly less common dishes with the classic diet. Many of which actually contain insects.

The movie star seems to be very fond of grilled grasshoppers, ant rolls fried and other exotic dishes typical of distant countries.

Angelina Jolie loves to eat insects: the reason

Many of you may think that eating insects is just another of the typical culinary extravagances of celebrities, but in reality, as far as Angelina Jolie is concerned, the motivation is also educational and humanitarian at the same time.

The news came out as early as 2017 when Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was immortalized in a video together with Knox and Vivienne, the twins from her previous relationship, while fried a tarantula and ate a spider’s leg.

Jolie, back then in Cambodia to shoot First They Killed My Father, explained to her two sons that the taste wasn’t as bad as many of us might imagine. From that moment on it seems that the movie star has consistently introduced insects into its diet to personally commit to collaborating inenvironmental balance.

According to a recent study, in fact, the world population will increase dramatically and in 2050 there will be about 9 billion people. To meet the energy needs of the planet will no longer be enough “common foods” and therefore it will be necessary to introduce new ones in our diet, including insects.

Jolie has moved forward with the work, showing everyone that a change, even if complicated, is possible.