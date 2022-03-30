the beauty tips that the actress gives to her fans

The actress is one of the most sought after of the moment and managed to attract attention at the 2022 Oscar Awards with her incredible look. Below, you will see some advice that she gives to her followers.

Zendaya She is one of the actresses and singers of the moment who surprises all her followers with every look and beauty tip, wasting elegance and sophistication. Next, we will tell you some advice given by the actress of ‘Euphoria’.

The interpreter begins her ‘skincare’ routine with a cleanser, which leaves the skin soft and clean. Then, she uses a little facial toner for combination skin, with this it equalizes the ph in the face and thus prevents shine from accumulating during the day. In an interview with Vogue Mexicothe star said that she never goes to sleep without removing makeup, removing any residue of mascara or foundation is essential in the routine.

Once your face is clean, use micellar water to remove any product left on your face. Then, use moisturizer to balance the texture of the skin and fill it with nutrients, thus regenerating cells. In dialogue with Elle magazine, she assured that “She is very proud of her skin and face, she has no problem not wearing makeup.” “I don’t use it because I feel like I need to cover up or because I don’t feel safe. I wear makeup because it’s fun, it’s like painting my face.”revealed.

“I think it’s good to change your skincare so you don’t get too used to it. My products always seem more effective after I leave them for a while and come back again”he added.

Zendaya looks at the Oscars 2022

On the other hand, Tom Holland’s girlfriend she’s always in the spotlight on the red carpet, but this wouldn’t be possible without her head designer, Law Roach. The designer of celebrity dresses defines himself as an architect of the image, and has already been crowned one of the most powerful stylists in Hollywood.

He started working in the industry only a decade ago, but in a short time he managed to get stars like Anya-Taylor Joy, Venus Williams or Celine Dion, ask for their services. For the 2022 Oscar Awards, Zendaya He decided to use the casual style of the shirt, which is one of the most common garments in the closet.

In addition, she added avant-garde touches to the outfit, such as several silver bracelets, rings, a choker and tiny earrings that she showed with her long hair gathered in a high bun. The responsible brand was Valentino.