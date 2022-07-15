The beauty trends for this summer 2022

*Hey Siri, reveal the 6 beauty trends summer’s hottest in InStyle*

Believe it or not, we still have many more weeks of summer left (yaaass). Yes, the best time is not over yet; and to continue the next hot days, and (probably) holidays in the best possible way, we want to reveal the hottest beauty trends of 2022 for you to look on point what remains of our favorite season.

Mermaid hair, platinum blonde, Extravagant eyeliner and other very cool beauty proposals are responsible for our summer obsession. Are you interested in learning more about them? Take notes and replicate them.

Antioxidants, the allies for a healthy skin and with an impact glow

The top 6 beauty trends in summer:

platinum blonde is in

Gigi Hadid Y kim kardashian confirm that the hair color of the season is the iconic platinum blonde; a look that many celebrities have worn at least once in their lives, and this summer 2022 they chose it again. It’s hard to believe that this style can suit just anyone, but it’s a super noble shade that goes with all skin types. Also, if you’re looking for a 180 change, this is the way to go; just remember that it is a color that requires a lot of maintenance.

cotton candy hair

Yes, he cotton candy hair has returned and is conquering our feed of Instagram and TikTok. This is a look that was very popular in the 2010s and like all good trends, it comes back after 10 years, or am I wrong? If you are very adventurous with your hair color changes, it is time to return to the cotton candy hair.

hot pink eyeshadow

as the house said at the beginning of the year, the hot pink aka valentine pink aka pink barbie will be the protagonist of 2022, and it was not a lie. This summer we have seen this color everywhere; from hair styles, clothes, accessories, nails and even makeup. So do not stay without trying it and wear a makeup with intense pink shadows that will be the statement of your look.

mermaid waves

Image. @emilisindlev

When Emilie Sindlev wear a trend means you’re cool girl approved, and we couldn’t be more obsessed with marmaid hair. It is a great option when you want to look bohemian, effortless but swaggy at the same time. The best thing is that you can wear it either during the day, at night or even at a formal event and you will look on point.

Bold eyeliner

The outlines are still ultra hotand this look of Leah Darcy for irina shayk It’s all the inspiration we need for any event where we want to see ourselves at 100. To recreate one of our favorite summer beauty trends, we recommend having a pencil eyeliner (to create the contour of the eyeliner), and a deep black eyeshadow to fill in. , it is very easy and it seems as if it took you hours.

Pearls for nails

Image. @nailsbyzola

Bye bye over the top nail art, now we have to welcome the minimalist nail style that is taking over our feed. Vanessa Hudgens She has always surprised us with her choice of manicure, and this pearlescent color screams summer. Thanks to your nail artist we have the exact colors of IPO to replicate this amazing look that goes with the aestethic we’re trying to recreate.

Following: Likes or sales? What is the true purpose of Haute Couture?

Explore more at: Instyle.mx