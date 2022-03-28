The ‘beauty’ trends of the Oscars 2022

Hollywood rolled out the red carpet and the stars showed up in their best clothes this Sunday for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theater. However, in addition to their spectacular costumes, many actresses will set the beauty trends that will triumph in the coming months.
BACK TO NATURALITY
More and more ‘celebrities’ are opting for a natural, unsophisticated style. The nuances ‘nude’ and light tones became the favorites of many interpreters like Jessica Chastain, who opted for a light makeup background with light shadows. For her part, Kirsten Dunst, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Power of the Dog’, also chose a natural ‘blush’, which further enhanced her cheekbones and her soft lips.
LOOSE AND GATHERED MANES
Casual updo hairstyles like the one worn by Zendaya are perfect proof that sometimes less is more. Tracee Ellis Ross and Nicole Kidman wore a chic 1950s chignon, while Lupita Nyong’o chose a long braid for the occasion and Jessica Chastain pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail.
However, they also highlighted the loose hair that is always glamorous and never goes out of style. Whether they are more natural like those of Margot Robbie, Vanessa Hudgens and Nicky Hilton or with a wet effect like that of the Oscar nominee, Kristen Stewart and Kourtney Kardashian.
SMOKY SHADOWS AND XXL LASHES
The stars paid great attention to the eyes with smoky shades and XXL eyelashes. Undoubtedly, one of the actresses who best marked her iconic look was Penelope Cruz. Lancôme was the firm in charge of making up the Madrid woman with an earthy smoky hue, created with coppery shadows that strongly illuminated her face.
On the other hand, the smoky tones added touches of brightness to the makeup of Zendaya and that of the You actress, Tati Gabrielle, who also stood out for wearing striking eyelashes.
The actresses have recovered the red and powerful lips to accompany their ‘looks’ at the 2022 Oscars. For example, Nicole Kidman, nominated for Best Leading Actress for ‘Being the Ricardos’, wore a pearl gray dress by Armani Privé, and completed her ‘look’ with red lips, which gave her large doses of sensuality. Like Kidman, Vanessa Kirby wore an intense lip color that contrasted with the rest of her light-toned makeup and mascara.