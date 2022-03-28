The ‘beauty’ trends of the Oscars 2022

Casual updo hairstyles like the one worn by Zendaya are perfect proof that sometimes less is more. Tracee Ellis Ross and Nicole Kidman wore a chic 1950s chignon, while Lupita Nyong’o chose a long braid for the occasion and Jessica Chastain pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail.

However, they also highlighted the loose hair that is always glamorous and never goes out of style. Whether they are more natural like those of Margot Robbie, Vanessa Hudgens and Nicky Hilton or with a wet effect like that of the Oscar nominee, Kristen Stewart and Kourtney Kardashian.