The beauty water used by Zoë Kravitz and Madison Beer has been a success for 25 years for this

Zoë Kravitz, Madison Beer, Emma Chamberlain, Kaia Gerber and a multitude of professional make-up artists have a beauty secret in common: Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir. a water that is an icon in the cosmetic world with 25 years of pure success behind him. And it is a multipurpose product.

100% natural and vegan, is composed of powerful plant extracts: orange blossom water, grape extract, and essential oils of mint, rose, rosemary and lemon balm. you can imagine the sensory wonder which results. It is an authentic infusion of plants.

caudie eau de beaute beauty elixir

Caudalie has released thirteen different designs since 1996. And without changing the formula inspired by the elixir of youth of the queen of Hungary in the 17th century. This 2022 the last one has come to light, a glamorous bottle that evokes the colors of its ingredients.

You may not put much stock in mists, but this one deserves it. As experts, we think a key ally in summer above all. A pleasant, comfortable, fast and easy way to refresh ourselves while taking care of our skin. Leaves skin revitalized and illuminated and minimizes the appearance of pores.

To get more out of it, make-up artists recommend using it also after applying foundation and before setting powder.

And that’s not all. It is worth trying as a toner after cleansing to purify the skin. The skin feels plump and juicy.

caudie eau de beaute beauty elixir

The multipurpose product is serious. It is also great as a pillow mist, as a calming treatment, to relax and level up your meditation sessions, as a treatment to give your skin extra care during airplane travel and as a complement to aftersun.

Other more innovative uses that we have tried and work is to use it to fill the ice balls that Irina Shayk made fashionable, mixed with moisturizer when you are looking for a more diluted and lighter solution, to activate powder cleansers such as Black Baccara Volcanic Cleansing Powder from Miriam Quevedo and to reactivate clay mask formulas like Caudalie’s viral one. Help remove them so that the skin does not suffer as much.

It is a great ally for people with sensitive skin as it can replace tap water. Of course, do not forget that it does not replace the moisturizing cosmetic.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir it costs 36 euros/100 ml.

