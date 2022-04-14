The Beckhams gave their son a car valued at $500,000

Midtime Editorial

Tremendous gift! David and Victoria Beckham decided to give his firstborn brooklynan car valued at around 500 thousand dollars. This as a gift for your recent weddingcelebrated with the actress Nicholas Peltz.

Beckham’s gift to Brooklyn

The ex-soccer player and the model decided to “throw the house out the window” and spend about 500 thousand dollars to get a JAguar XK140 electric, part of the year 1954. However, this did not mean much in monetary terms for a fortune which is valued at 415, 390,000 million euros.

Subsequently, brooklyn beckham was caught debuting his gift when taking a walk through the neighborhood in which the Mansion in which the wedding took place. which has a estimated value of 90 million euros and is owned by the family of Nicholas Peltz (with information from Diario Marca).

The ceremony did not skimp on glamour, as the guests were seen with dior suitsdesigned by kim jones. However, both the bride and groom and the guests present were aware and supportive according to the situation currently living in Ukraine.

That’s why, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were associated with the humanitarian organization Care and invited those present to make donations in his name to be able help families who need urgent help. The bride’s parents were the first to donate to the cause.

