The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Plaza del Sol in Bayamón will close its doors

Chain Bed Bath & Beyond will close its store in the Plaza del Sol shopping center in Bayamón, as part of its plan to stabilize the company’s finances.

The Plaza del Sol establishment has been identified as one of the first 56 to close within 150 less productive stores of the chain.

With these closures, the chain seeks to stop the drop in sales and that they begin to rise. As part of the plan, BB&B secured more than $500 million in new financing, including a loan, with the goal of being in better shape ahead of the holiday season.

The chain has another store in Puerto Rico, located in the San Patricio Plaza shopping center in Guaynabo. When the company announced a few weeks ago that it planned to close its least productive stores, this newspaper contacted Adolfo “Tito” González, president of Caparra Companiesthe company that owns the mall, to find out if San Patricio was one of them.

“It’s not going to close. The operation in Puerto Rico will not be affected at all”expressed the president of Caparra Companies.

However, Xavier González, Vice President of Operations at Developers Diversified PR, owner of Plaza del Sol, indicated at that time that she had read the news, but did not know if the establishment located in one of her malls was on the list. “I have no information to that effect,” she replied.

In recent years, the chain has been reducing the number of its stores. At the beginning of 2020, it had 1,478 stores, while now it has 955 stores, including some Buybuy Baby and Harmon stores.

BB&B’s sales fell 23% in the first quarter of this year, when compared to the same stores it had a year ago, and 26% in the three-month period ending August 27. The second quarter financial report will be published at the end of this month.