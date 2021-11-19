Business

The beer on the counter? Here is the end, the video that shocks the world: inexplicable – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 103 1 minute read


The old owner had been saying it for some time: that place is haunted by ghosts. And now to prove it there are the images taken by security camera who immortalized the moment in which, in a pub in Hendon, in Sunderland, England, a pint of beer flows forward then overturns without anyone having touched it.

Surprise while meowing in the street tanned like this: how is Meghan Markle reduced | Photo

As reported Dagospia which takes an article from Daily Mail, Darla Anderson, 23-year-old owner of the pub, who was present at the time of the incident, said he was was stunned when he saw the glass fall. The girl told that the aunt, who owned the place twenty years ago, always said at the time that it was haunted by ghosts.

Forever banned from all you can eat, creepy: how many kilos of food has he gobbled up

“A few days ago a medium has come and he told us he felt a presence in the pub, “he said.” I remember I was just looking at the pint and then it fell, there were only three or four people in the pub at the time. I can’t find any reasonable explanation as to why it happened, nobody could believe it. ”

The woman posted the video on social media and many commented that “the bar is not level, so it just slipped”. “But the glass was on a mat designed to prevent things like that from happening,” retorted Darla: “After seeing the video, the previous owner of the venue contacted me to let me know that she always said the pub was haunted because the Empty pint glasses fell from the bar, but he never had CCTV cameras to film them. ” And he concludes: “I am so happy that we have the recovery because I think no one would have believed me if I had said this”.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 103 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

but for some there is the bonus

3 weeks ago

Postepay, beware of the new scam! So they enter your checking account

3 weeks ago

“So you become a successful lawyer” – Corriere.it

1 week ago

Ftse Mib: real correction awaited. ENI and Saipem buy or sell?

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button