The beer on the counter? Here is the end, the video that shocks the world: inexplicable – Libero Quotidiano





The old owner had been saying it for some time: that place is haunted by ghosts. And now to prove it there are the images taken by security camera who immortalized the moment in which, in a pub in Hendon, in Sunderland, England, a pint of beer flows forward then overturns without anyone having touched it.





As reported Dagospia which takes an article from Daily Mail, Darla Anderson, 23-year-old owner of the pub, who was present at the time of the incident, said he was was stunned when he saw the glass fall. The girl told that the aunt, who owned the place twenty years ago, always said at the time that it was haunted by ghosts.





“A few days ago a medium has come and he told us he felt a presence in the pub, “he said.” I remember I was just looking at the pint and then it fell, there were only three or four people in the pub at the time. I can’t find any reasonable explanation as to why it happened, nobody could believe it. ”

The woman posted the video on social media and many commented that “the bar is not level, so it just slipped”. “But the glass was on a mat designed to prevent things like that from happening,” retorted Darla: “After seeing the video, the previous owner of the venue contacted me to let me know that she always said the pub was haunted because the Empty pint glasses fell from the bar, but he never had CCTV cameras to film them. ” And he concludes: “I am so happy that we have the recovery because I think no one would have believed me if I had said this”.