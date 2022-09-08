The before and after of Megan Fox

Megan fox is a recognized actress And American model who achieved worldwide recognition after her appearance in the movie Transformers where she played the role of Mikaela Banes. Thanks to her participation in said film project, she obtained numerous nominations and the support and affection of the people. However, they not only admire her for her work, but also for her beauty. Next we will tell you how she was Changing the actress throughout the years.

Megan fox when he was young. Image extracted from Pinterest.

The star sometimes told The Wollywood Reporter that as a teenager she was never the pretty girl at school. She too, she said that she wore braces and that she dyed her hair orange, so she wasn’t popular, but more of a loner. For this reason, she assured that she came to the world of stardom for other reasons. In another interview for El Mundo, she stated that the girls at her school were ruthless and how they knew that she wanted to be an actress, they made fun of her a lot. Furthermore, she expressed that the girls did not like her because she had a troublesome and aggressive personality.

Megan fox. Image extracted from Pinterest.

Despite the situations she experienced when she was younger, today everyone is fond of the actress. Also, it is public knowledge that she is distinguished for being one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. For this reason, she managed to get the best luxury brands to come to her and that is why she became a representative of companies like Armani.

transformations

On the other hand, as time passed and her career progressed, many criticized her for her physical changes and pointed the finger at her for having undergone various plastic surgeries. Regarding this situation, from 2007 people began to see changes in her face, specifically in her nose. This is why they say that she underwent a rhinoplasty, to achieve a more refined and pointed shape.

Megan fox. Image extracted from Instagram.

After some time in a conference with the magazine “Allure” they asked him if he had injected botox in his lips and then Megan replied, “I will say to people who question the authenticity of my lips, that you can clearly see that my lips are my lips.”

Related news

Likewise, over the years it was noticed that her face looked more and more perfect, for this reason the actress He said on some occasions that it was thanks to the exfoliations that were performed. Also, he stressed that constant cleaning and care relevant to the type of skin was important. But, many specialists denied his statements, because they expressed that to look like this he went through special treatments, such as raising his eyebrows and filling in his cheeks to highlight his cheekbones. Nevertheless, Megan fox she is a beautiful woman with or without surgeries, therefore any change that is made will suit her.