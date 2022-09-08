Entertainment

The before and after of Megan Fox

Megan fox is a recognized actress And American model who achieved worldwide recognition after her appearance in the movie Transformers where she played the role of Mikaela Banes. Thanks to her participation in said film project, she obtained numerous nominations and the support and affection of the people. However, they not only admire her for her work, but also for her beauty. Next we will tell you how she was Changing the actress throughout the years.

The star sometimes told The Wollywood Reporter that as a teenager she was never the pretty girl at school. She too, she said that she wore braces and that she dyed her hair orange, so she wasn’t popular, but more of a loner. For this reason, she assured that she came to the world of stardom for other reasons. In another interview for El Mundo, she stated that the girls at her school were ruthless and how they knew that she wanted to be an actress, they made fun of her a lot. Furthermore, she expressed that the girls did not like her because she had a troublesome and aggressive personality.

