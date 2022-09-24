The before and after of Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. Since its inception, back in the late 1980s, Bullock has always been recognized, in addition to her great acting skills, for her beauty. Winner in 2009 of the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best actress for ‘A possible dream’the American interpreter has experienced a great physical change throughout her career.

On occasion, Bullock has stated that the red carpets of film festivals are very insecure. “They affect me a lot because I don’t feel comfortable when I dress for them”, he expressed in Daily Mail.

Who knows if this insecurity has been key in that his followers have always been aware of his physical change throughout his career. But, as happens to all people, the years are inexcusable. And Sandra Bullock is no exception to this..

He denies having undergone any cosmetic surgery.

Despite the fact that many experienced voices assure that the actress has gone through the operating room several times to retouch her face, Sandra Bullock has always denied having done so. The rudest episode arose as a result of the delivery of the Oscars Awards in 2018, when the interpreter arrived at the photo session with her skin very smooth and her cheekbones somewhat swollen.

“She was sick and had allergies. But I had to go because it’s part of my job. And then the next day everyone was saying that I had facial fillers and cheek implants”, he explained in InStyle. The facial change was such that they came to compare her with Michael Jackson.

No operations, but treatments

However, despite not having had anything to do with scalpels, he has admitted on several occasions to have used treatments to rejuvenate his skin. During a program with Ellen DeGeneres, the actress acknowledged having used the Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF)a beauty trick that consists of a cleansing followed by an intensive ‘peeling’, a micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to relax the skin.

After the entire procedure, according to dermatologist Georgia Louise, a specialist in applying the treatment in Hollywood, EGF serum, which is extracted from cells from the circumcised foreskin of Korean newborns. This is why Bullock and other actresses, like Cate Blanchett, have dubbed the procedure a ‘penis facial’.