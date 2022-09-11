The before and after of the airports after the 9/11 attacks

“In my opinion, the total normality of an air operation has never been resumed and will never be resumed, that is if we look at the before”, says Alex Santana, who was the director of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, Aerodom, when the attack on the Twin Towers 21 years ago.

Santana spoke with Diario Libre about how the aviation industry and travel protocols have changed.

“The terrorist acts of September 11 make the history of aviation have a before and after, two different stories, it went from the pleasure of traveling, the glamour, the good food and the quality of a first class service to the stress of having to take off your shoes, wear moccasins and elasticated trousers, ladies without clothes, besides being considered dangerous until we are cleansed and worthy to board the aircraft… I say that the conditions and attractiveness of traveling have changed, but without these measures security I’m sure there would have been many more 9/11s,” said Santana, who currently works as an aeronautical and airline consultant.

The expert was on his way to his office at AILA when he learned of the attacks. Minutes later, a contingency plan began to be drawn up.

At that time American Airlines, the airline of the planes that was used by the terrorists, was the leading airline in number of flights to the United States with approximately 14 daily flights between the DR and the United States, Continental Airlines also operated, better known Trans World Airlines such as TWA and US Airways. Between all these airlines there were about 20 daily flights to the USA and Puerto Rico.

Chaos and confusion began

The chaos and general confusion was worldwide, Santana assured that the first order of the US State Department through its security agencies was to land all the planes that were in the air at the first closest available airport, then came a suspension of operations.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/a-group-of-people-standing-cd4c84bb.jpg Members of the FAA traveled to the DR to help with security measures after the 9/11 attacks (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

“No one enters or leaves North American territory, all the planes were left on the ground until the facts could be analyzed or understood. It took almost 72 hours to implement an action plan, the confusion created almost uncontrollable situations at the airports due to flight cancellations and passengers waiting to leave, demanding answers and compensation from the airlines, until two and a half days then flights began to resume slowly under strict security measures,” he said.

Santana assures that at that moment began the history of after the September 11 attacks in the aeronautical world. The US flag carriers received a security check instruction to be implemented immediately, creating very uncomfortable situations “for the many passengers and other ‘dignitaries’ who were opposed more than anything to the personal searches, all the passengers, some more than others constantly complained about these annoying but necessary measures.”

The flights began to resume slowly, already on September 14 there were several operating and more were incorporated as the safety regulations were fine-tuned without ceasing to cause long delays and multiple complaints.

The texts from that time relate that a group of technicians from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) traveled to the Dominican Republic to inspect the security controls that were established by the US airlines that covered the route. to and from that nation in the DR.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/a-man-in-a-suit-sitting-on-a-chair-2a450835.jpg Alex Santana, former director of Aeropuertos Siglo XXI, Aerodom during the 9/11 attacks. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The members of the agency traveled from Puerto Rico to guide all airline personnel and held meetings with airport executives and employees in order to reinforce the security protocol as much as possible, limiting since then, the amount of hand luggage and the objects that could be carried inside the suitcases.

9/11 taxes on airline tickets

Going through an x-ray machine with no shoes, no coats, no clothes, and having carry-on luggage go through another screening process, removing electronics from other belongings, families could walk their loved ones to the door of boarding, and it was possible to take photos with the pilots in their cabins. All this is part of the changes brought about by the tragic accident of the Twin Towersadding a tax of US$11.5 for each way of travel to the air ticket.

Measures implemented after 9/11

As Santana explained, the security instructions were modified almost daily, with new measures that reached the airlines that flew to the US and these were forced to hire their own security personnel, since the one served at that time by the State Dominican at the airports did not have the capacity or training for the required purposes, since they performed other airport security tasks not related to terrorism, passengers and aircraft.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/a-group-of-people-parades-next-to-a-bus-a93dfc85.jpg Photo of the American Airlines terminal at AILA in 2001. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

“Now I dare to say that no country was prepared to face a September 11 and have prevented with the measures that are applied today, in addition to that we already have the latest technology available for these purposes,” said Santana. “When the flights restarted, the primary measures were the check of hand luggage at the boarding gate and a body search. Nothing else was counted on at the time,” he continued.

“I want to add that, although the epicenter of the changes in terms of security has been the United States, these same ones were exported and taken advantage of by other countries as in a global anti-terrorist prevention crusade,” he concluded.

_____

