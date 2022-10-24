The before and after of Zac Efron with fame

Many times, when an actor or actress does a very successful job, they run an artistic risk of being typecast in that role. In turn, in the public imagination, the look of that person is associated with that of the character, causing an impact by appearing in another guise. Although his career was closely followed, the change of Zack Efron from its beginnings to today is amazing.

The actor rose to fame more than a decade ago with his leading role alongside Vanessa Hudgens in the trilogy High School Musical, where he played Troy Bolton, and recently turned 35 on October 18. Compared to the beginning of it, there is a noticeable change in appearance beyond age.

Efron had a very demanding role for the film Baywatchreleased five years ago. “That look I don’t know if it’s really achievable. There is very little water on the skin. All of that required powerful diuretics to accomplish. So I don’t need that now. I’d rather have an extra, you know, two to three percent body fat,” she explained.

The physical demands of the different jobs imply a lot of sacrifice for the actors, who must undergo strict routines both for exercises and food. That preparation was so extreme that it brought consequences to the actor.

Remembering that experience, Zack He detailed: “I began to develop insomnia and fell into a pretty strong depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me. It took me a long time to get focused again. Ultimately, they attributed it to taking too many diuretics for too long. Something went wrong.”

The former star of Disney He also referred to the rumors about his passing through the operating room to undergo cosmetic surgery that were generated from some images where he looked very different from usual, especially due to the widening of his jaw.

Speaking to the magazine Men’s Health, recounted that the change was the product of a domestic accident and said: “My jaw muscles just grew. They got very, very big.”

Efron He explained that he slipped at his home and as a result of the blow that occurred in the fall he injured his chin and then his muscles increased in size.