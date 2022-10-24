Entertainment

The before and after of Zac Efron with fame

Many times, when an actor or actress does a very successful job, they run an artistic risk of being typecast in that role. In turn, in the public imagination, the look of that person is associated with that of the character, causing an impact by appearing in another guise. Although his career was closely followed, the change of Zack Efron from its beginnings to today is amazing.

The actor rose to fame more than a decade ago with his leading role alongside Vanessa Hudgens in the trilogy High School Musical, where he played Troy Bolton, and recently turned 35 on October 18. Compared to the beginning of it, there is a noticeable change in appearance beyond age.

