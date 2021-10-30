News

The beginning, a movie star would like to appear in the MCU

Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Everyone wants the MCU, and there are few actors who will tell you they don’t want to have anything to do with it, even those who have already had the chance to play one of the X-Men.

There are many actors who would like to become part of the MCU, from No Time To Die star Rami Malek to Midnight Mass actor Rahul Kohli, passing through Transformers actress Megan Fox, but there are also those who have a Marvel hero. it has already been, and now it would like to be one again.

This is theX-Men: The Beginning Edi Gathegi actor, who in the prequel FOX played the character of Darwin, of which we unfortunately have seen very little given his untimely death in the film.

They didn’t give Darwin a great chance [nel film]“Gathegi told PopCulture microphones”This would be the mutant whose superpower allows him not to die and adapt to survive. And even in comics, he dies, but then regenerates himself. And in some ways I feel like his story is incomplete“.

Loading...
Advertisements

But I’m a Marvel fan. I love everything they do. AND if there is a place for me in the future, of course I would be thrilled to be able to join this universe“he then added.

We cannot know what will become of the FOX characters in the MCU (except what has transpired so far, for example, thanks to the alleged leaks of Doctor Strange 2), but who knows that there is no occasion to see any of them in the future, in one way or another. .

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner is pregnant again. The second child is coming with Travis Scott

August 21, 2021

“Another day in the office!”

August 22, 2021

Highest paid singers in the past 10 years, here are the richest voices

September 12, 2021

Daymak Spiritus, the first (three-wheeled) vehicle that can mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button