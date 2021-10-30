The beginning, a movie star would like to appear in the MCU

Everyone wants the MCU, and there are few actors who will tell you they don’t want to have anything to do with it, even those who have already had the chance to play one of the X-Men.

There are many actors who would like to become part of the MCU, from No Time To Die star Rami Malek to Midnight Mass actor Rahul Kohli, passing through Transformers actress Megan Fox, but there are also those who have a Marvel hero. it has already been, and now it would like to be one again.

This is theX-Men: The Beginning Edi Gathegi actor, who in the prequel FOX played the character of Darwin, of which we unfortunately have seen very little given his untimely death in the film.

“They didn’t give Darwin a great chance [nel film]“Gathegi told PopCulture microphones”This would be the mutant whose superpower allows him not to die and adapt to survive. And even in comics, he dies, but then regenerates himself. And in some ways I feel like his story is incomplete“.

“But I’m a Marvel fan. I love everything they do. AND if there is a place for me in the future, of course I would be thrilled to be able to join this universe“he then added.

We cannot know what will become of the FOX characters in the MCU (except what has transpired so far, for example, thanks to the alleged leaks of Doctor Strange 2), but who knows that there is no occasion to see any of them in the future, in one way or another. .

