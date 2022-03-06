The beginnings of Robert Pattinson: from an emo vampire in “Twilight” to becoming the new Batman

Robert Pattinson he is the perfect man. I don’t say it scientists say who measured his face and compared it to a golden number from ancient Greece which showed that the new Batman it is 92.15% accurate to the scientific average of male beauty.

“I know because it is a fact”, responded in recent days when asked if he was aware of his merit. It is precisely that sympathy and his airs of a listless gallant what makes Pattinson on millennial screens.

Robert Pattinson has a captivating low profile (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard).

Robert Pattinson’s beginnings in acting

Robert Pattinson was born on May 13, 1968 in Barnes, London. Her mother worked in a modeling agency and her father imported old cars.

The same year that he was kicked out of school for selling pornographic magazines He started working as a child model. At 15 she was already doing independent theater and was booked by an agent who suggested dreaming big.

“When I arrived in Los Angeles, I had been unemployed for an eternity and I took to pretending to casting directors that I was a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. someone believed me”, he recalled in an interview about his beginnings.

Robert Pattinson with the cast of “Harry Potter” (Photo: Reuters-Toby Melville).

In 2005 he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a role that was praised by critics. The newspaper The Times named him at that time as “British star of the future”; and his leading role in the saga Twilight He ended up proving him right.

That was just the beginning: when he wasn’t premiering between two and three films per yearturned to auteur and biographical cinema, where he also managed to conquer both the audience and the press.

Robert Pattinson and “Twilight”: a love story

It could be said that there are two kinds of people: those who love the saga Twilight and those who hate her.

“I have not seen Twilight at all. I’m sorry, it’s not my thing, “he shot Zoe Kravitz during a press conference he was doing last week with Robert Pattinsonwho played the leading man Edward Cullen.

This is what Robert Pattinson looked like when he played Edward Cullen. (Photo: AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Not believing that his colleague had not seen the film, the actor clarified that it wasn’t even cool to hate anymore vampire and werewolf movie “That’s very 2010”, finished off the actor, who raffled the moment with great height. The truth is that the relationship between Robert Pattinson and Twilight It is a true love story from all points of view.

He rose to worldwide fame, became a millennial icon, earned over $30 million, met his future girlfriend Kristen Stewart… and all with 22 years.

Robert Pattinson with Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner at the premiere of “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” (Photo: Jon Furniss/Invision/AP)

Pattinson had not imagined such success when showed up drugged at the movie casting. Recently, the actor confessed to the magazine GQ and said that, to calm his nerves, he had taken Valium before attending the appointment.

“I used to live in my agent’s apartment and sleep on his couch. She emailed me the casting information. and I reacted by saying that I was going crazy and that I didn’t want to go to the audition anymoreRobert commented.

“She told me to take a Valium, that she kept some in the bathroom. She had never taken one before. I only remember feeling glorious in the back of the taxi, with the window open and thinking, ‘Wow, so this is what I was missing. I think that I had a somewhat distant attitude during the auditionso he must have helped me get the role of the character, “he revealed.

Robert Pattinson with Kristen Stewart, both stars of “Twilight.” They were a couple for more than three years. (Photo: Jon Furniss/Invision/AP)

The romance of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The turns of life made Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart will cross paths on theater billboards: the how Batmanand she like Lady Di. However, none of this would have been possible if they had said no to starring. Twilight.

According to legend, he fell in love with her from the first moment. “They did the kiss scene and Rob fell to the ground in excitement. I told him to calm down a bit”, revealed the director Catherine Hardwicke, who came to warn the actor that she was still a minor.

Neither were needed fan fiction neither I ship: In 2009 they began their dream romance and became the love story that millennials wanted to have.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart won an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Kiss. They recreated it live. (Photo: AP/Matt Sayles)

They were together until 2013, when her infidelity ended everything. She cheated on him with director Rupert Sanders, who was directing Stewart on the set of Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter. Photos were leaked and the scandal exploded. Also, it was rumored that he was heartbroken while she became some sort of villain.

In recent statements, kristen He assured that if he had proposed to her, she would have accepted. “I’m not a super traditional person but, at the same time, in every relationship I’ve been in I’ve always thought that person was the one,” he said.